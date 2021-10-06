Who Are Halle Berry's Kids? Meet Her Two Adorable Children

As of right now, Halle Berry does not appear to be pregnant or expecting another child. In 2019, she told People she probably would've had more kids had she "started earlier."

For Mother's Day 2021, she posted a throwback photo of herself with a large pregnancy bump to express how much she loved her time carrying her babies. She wrote, “Motherhood is a real privilege." Although she loves to reflect on the beauty and magic of the pregnancy process, it’s obvious she’s totally happy with the two lovely kids she already has.