Cristiano Ronaldo and His Girlfriend Georgina Have Another Set of Twins on the Way!By Pippa Raga
Jan. 31 2022, Published 11:42 a.m. ET
In late January, soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo shared a photo of his longtime girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez's baby bump while the family vacationed in Dubai. The Manchester United striker captioned his Instagram post in Arabic, writing, "Thanks Dubai for the good times. Thanks Dubai for the warm feelings. Thank you Dubai for providing the best family moments. Dubai, my second home. And my family is grateful for the warm reception and generosity of your beautiful people. With all my love for you."
Georgina, who recently debuted her Netflix series I Am Georgina, announced her pregnancy in a joint post with Cristiano in late October. "Delighted to announce we are expecting twins," the couple wrote. "Our hearts are full of love — we can't wait to meet you."
The twins will be the latest addition to the Ronaldo family. Who are Cristiano Ronaldo's other kids?
Cristiano Ronaldo is already a father of four.
Cristiano, 36, is already the father of four children: 11-year-old Cristiano Jr., 4-year-old Alana Martina, and 4-year-old twins Eva Maria and Mateo. The soccer player shares all three 4-year-olds with Georgina; the twins were born via surrogate. The couple, who met at the Madrid Gucci store where Georgina formerly worked as a sales assistant, have been together since 2016.
The identity of Cristiano Jr.'s mother is somewhat of a mystery, with some outlets claiming she was an "American waitress" and "one-night stand." According to the Hindustan Times, Cristiano has said he wouldn't reveal his mother's identity to his son until Cristiano Jr.'s 18th birthday.
In 2011, Bleacher Report published a story stating that Cristiano Jr.'s mother was a British student who had been paid over $13 million in order to give up her rights as a parent. Other outlets report that Cristiano Jr. was raised in large part by Cristiano's mother, Maria Dolores dos Santos Aveiro, who brought her grandson up as her own child. "Cristiano's sister, Katia Aveiro, stated Cristiano Jr. has no mother and therefore there was no woman calling him; no telephone calls or anything like that, she was dead," per El Futbolero.
After his Instagram post of the family trip to Dubai, Cristiano shared a photo of soccer practice with his eldest son. "Present and future," he wrote under the picture of the two of them, where Cristiano is pictured shirtless in the background and Cristiano Jr. is seen wearing a Manchester United training top.
Following his father's return to Manchester United after 12 years away, Cristiano Jr. joined the club's academy, per Daily Mail. "Ronaldo's mother, Dolores Aveiro, claimed that her grandson was 'better than his father was at his age,'" writes the outlet, adding that the proud grandmother "expressed her desire for the 11-year-old to play for Sporting Lisbon" in the future, the same club where her own son got his start.
Georgina Rodriguez has become a household name.
Following her stint working at the Gucci store, Georgina shifted paths into modeling and the mother is now also a social media influencer. In fact, according to her Instagram bio, the 28-year-old I Am Georgina star is also an author.
She might be adding "wife" to her lengthy resume soon. "It could be in a year, or it could be in six months or in a month," Cristiano said in Georgina's docuseries, regarding the two walking down the aisle. "I'm 1000 percent sure it will happen."
Watch I Am Georgina on Netflix.