Why Was B.J. Penn Arrested? All About the Retired UFC Champion's Arrest By Niko Mann Published May 28 2025, 10:38 a.m. ET

Former MMA fighter Jay Dee "B.J." Penn III was arrested on May 25 in Hilo, Hawaii. The retired UFC Lightweight Champion shared a video of the arrest on Instagram the following day, claiming to be the victim of “impostor theft.”

TMZ Sports was the first to report the arrest, which occurred at approximately 9:40 p.m. at B.J.'s home. He was charged with abusing a family or household member with offensive physical contact.



Why was B.J. Penn arrested?

B.J. shared a video of the arrest with his fans on Instagram and claimed to be the victim of “impostor theft.” The retired MMA fighter is seen lying on his bed when several police officers surround him. An onlooker who recorded the incident is heard asking the police, "What did he do?"

"In Hawaii, 'impostor theft' refers to instances where individuals falsely impersonate others, often to steal their identity or commit fraudulent acts," wrote B.J. on Instagram. "This can involve using a fake identity to obtain documents, financial accounts, or even posing as law enforcement or other professionals to commit crimes."

B.J. is also heard on the video asking why he was being arrested. “How can I be under arrest for harassment? This is my house,” he said. “I just went to go grab the mail. Can we call an officer I know that can talk to you guys? Why am I being arrested again? What kind of harassment? What does harassment mean?”

B.J. falsely claimed his entire family was murdered in bizarre Instagram post last April.

In another disturbing video shared by the retired MMA fighter in April, B.J. claimed that his family were imposters. The post included close-ups of his mother and brothers, and B.J. claimed that their ears looked funny. “Then he has freckles on his ear," he said in the video. "None of us have freckles, not even my white dad doesn't even has freckles. So, I want to ask the Hilo Police Department, 'What are you guys gonna do?' Let's get these guys.”

B.J. also wrote a caption with the post asking the police department to get the imposters out of his home. "Hilo Police Department I need your help. My mother Lorraine Shin, my brother Jay Dee Penn, my brother, Reagan Penn and my brother Kalani Mamazuka were all murdered," he wrote. "I need you to investigate these guys get these people out of my house and my off my properties."

B.J. also asked the police to do DNA tests on his family members, per Marca. “If they harm me, nothing will happen to them and I lose everything. I have many black belts over the years that are police officers. Are you guys gonna help me? Are we going to help Jd and Reagan and my mother and look for them and investigate these fake frauds who are trying to steal everything from my family?”

The videos have B.J.'s fans concerned about his well-being. One fan replied to the post, "This is an interesting turn. I’m not sure where this is going, but I pray it’s OK." B.J. was released on $2,000 bail at around 2 a.m. on Monday.