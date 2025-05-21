Professional Boxer Claressa Shields's Net Worth Is Impressive — How Much Is It? Claressa Shields earned her first Olympic gold medal when she was just 17 years old. By Niko Mann Published May 21 2025, 4:10 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Boxer Claressa Shields has been boxing since the age of 11, and the undisputed champion also took up MMA fighting recently, which has her fans wondering what Claressa Shields's net worth is.

Claressa is the only male or female boxer to be an undisputed champion in three divisions in the four-belt era, according to ESPN. So, what is her net worth?

What is Claressa Shields's net worth?

Claressa Shields earned her first Olympic gold medal when she was just 17 years old, according to Yahoo! Sports. She won the gold medal at the 2012 Olympic Games, which was the first time women's boxing was an Olympic event. The talented athlete won her second Olympic gold medal in boxing back in 2016.

Claressa Shields Professional boxer Net worth: $1 million Claressa Shields is a professional boxer, MMA fighter, and Olympian with two gold medals to her name. Birth date: March 17, 1995 Birthplace: Flint, Mich. Birth name: Claressa Maria Shields Father: Bo Shields Mother: Marcella Adams Marriages: None Children: None Education: Flint Northwestern

Claressa's net worth is reportedly between $1 million and $5 million. The pro boxer earned $50,000 for her first fight and earned $1.5 million for her most recent match in 2025. However, with endorsements, she may earn well over the reported $1 million to $5 million. The two-time Olympic champ is single. However, she is reportedly dating "Top of My Game" rapper, Papoose.

Claressa Shields recently began another career as a MMA (Mixed Martial Arts) fighter.

Claressa also began fighting as an MMA fighter back in 2021, but during a recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, she announced that she was giving up the sport.

"MMA is done, sweetheart," she said. "It was fun, but I don't have enough time to train for it. It takes six to eight months just to get ready to defend takedowns. Even though I got a lot better, I put in time, I got my arm broken twice. It was fun, and I enjoyed every fight, I did. One, my family never wanted me to do it."

The boxer added that she became an MMA fighter to prove a point to herself. Claressa won two out of three matches in the MMA. "I did it because I wanted to prove a point," she continued. "And I proved that point to myself three times, but you can say twice because I won twice, I proved that point. I was offered one more fight with the PFL, and it would have been against a girl who was probably on my level."