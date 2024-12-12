Remy Ma Drags Papoose and Claressa Shields With Screenshots of Their Alleged Affair "I got all your pics and messages from the chicks while I was away, and he was 'holding me down.'" By Elizabeth Randolph Published Dec. 12 2024, 11:26 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@remyma, @papoose, @claressashields

Rappers Remy Ma and Papoose were once the ambassadors of #BlackLove. Sadly, things have changed between the longtime power couple. Since 2023, rumors have swirled that the couple's relationship was on the rocks due to infidelity on Remy's end. Now, the "Lean Back" rapper is claiming Papoose also had an extramarital affair with boxer Claressa Shields.

Remy took to social media to expose Papoose and Claressa's alleged affair, sparking them to respond and publicly defend themselves. Here's the tea.

Remy Ma posted several screenshots seemingly confirming Papoose and Clarissa Shields's affair.

On Dec. 12, 2024, Remy shared several screenshots on her Instagram account in the wee morning hours. The first set of messages showed Papoose allegedly trying to reason with Claressa, telling her, "We are human beings; no human is going to report their every move." The renowned fighter then reminded him that he had a wife at home.

“You are the one who is married!" Claressa allegedly wrote. "If you can’t at least sleep on the phone with me or be with me in person… it shouldn’t be a big deal to let me know you made it home safe.” Remy captioned the post by stating she found the messages after Papoose fell asleep during his and the boxer's conversation. Despite Claressa being a boxing champion, she also said she allegedly didn't want any problems with the Love & Hip-Hop alum.

"Papoose dumb a-- fell asleep on the phone with @claressashields. Laying in my house he refuses to leave," she shared in the caption. "This b---h supposed to be a world champion boxer and get scary a-- hung up soon as she heard my voice. Nowwww I’m telling everything ohhhh and babygirl u not the only one."

Remy continued adding more screenshots to her profile grid. The messages showed Claressa allegedly telling Papoose to handle his wife in time for the premiere of her biopic, The Fire Inside, airing on Christmas Day 2024. She also claimed that Papoose tried to get her arrested, cheated on her multiple times, and allowed Claressa to put out "fake stories" about her before she shared the screenshots with the world.

"Papoose u f---in Dummy!" Remy wrote under the second post. "Hey, Ms Shields, he took your advice but not before I screenshot yall convo. Oh, he was getting me arrested, the woman that NEVER f---ed off on him in 17 years! While plotting with ONE OF his chicks to try to destroy me. The same woman that could’ve BEEN used my platform to expose you. I got all your pics and messages from the chicks while I was away, and he was 'holding me down.'"

I can’t believe a 45 year old woman is crashing out like this. 🤡 behavior — Claressa Gwoat Shields (@Claressashields) December 12, 2024

Papoose and Claressa Shields responded to Remy Ma's infidelity claims.

Many social media commentators waited to see how Papoose and Claressa felt about Remy's grand rising drama. Fortunately, they didn't have to wait long; the couple, who began dating during his and Remy's marital woes, both took to Instagram Stories to discuss her allegations. Claressa used her message to shade Remy, claiming the rapper had no room to discuss what she's doing with her husband, since she has "two boyfriends."

"How a woman with two boyfriends mad at a man that has a girlfriend," Claressa wrote. "@remyma, if I ain’t the only one, why the h--l you tagging me????” Papoose supported Claressa's claims and said Remy "repeatedly" cheated on him during their marriage and called his estranged wife a "narcissist."

Papoose's claims come over a year after Remy was rumored to be seeing battle rapper Eazy the Block Captain, per Hot 97. However, Remy shut down the rumors during a heated exchange with battle rapper Tay Roc after Tay reignited the rumors during his and Eazy's feud. She also seemingly denied cheating on Papoose again in a response to Claressa's Instagram Story.

"Hey, Ms. Shields, I am a ONE boyfriend woman, the same way I was a ONE husband woman," Remy wrote in her final screenshot of Claressa and Papoose's texts. "And I’m a good woman at that. Hence why mfs won’t just go." In one final "finishing move," Remy took a jab at Papoose's alleged finances. Oh and he’s never gonna buy you anything cuz he thinks HE’S the prize. He’s a taker, not a giver."