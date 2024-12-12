Remy Ma’s Net Worth Is "All the Way Up" — The Bronx Rapper Is Worth Millions! Remy Ma has every right to be conceited — her net worth is stacked! By D.M. Published Dec. 12 2024, 10:33 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@remyma

Rapper Remy Ma has been a main player in the hip-hop scene since the early 2000s. The Bronx native got her start after being recognized by music icon Big Pun. He guided her development as an MC and introduced her to influential figures in New York’s music scene. After Pun’s death in February 2000, Fat Joe stepped in and took Remy under his wing, forever altering the course of her career.

Remy eventually joined Fat Joe’s Terror Squad, where she contributed a standout verse to the 2004 chart-topping hit “Lean Back.” Remy released her debut solo album, "There's Something About Remy: Based on a True Story," in 2006. The project, which included the hit singles “Whuteva,” and “Conceited,” peaked at No. 2 on Billboard’s Top Rap Albums chart.

However, Remy’s journey has faced its share of challenges. In 2008, she was convicted of assault and sentenced to eight years in prison. Despite this obstacle, Remy pressed on and resumed her rap career after her release. Now, as one of hip-hop’s leading female voices, she boasts a significant net worth that reflects her success. Let’s explore how Remy built her fortune through music and other media ventures.

Remy Ma has a multi-million-dollar net worth!

Remy Ma has reportedly amassed an impressive net worth, drawing heavily from her music career and appearances on reality television. According to Celebrity Net Worth, her fortune currently stands at $4 million. The database credits Remy’s success in music as the foundation for her net worth. And while a prison sentence temporarily sidetracked her career, she staged a celebrated comeback in 2014, quickly returning to form with the Grammy-nominated hit “All the Way Up” alongside Fat Joe.

Remy Ma expanded her reach by joining VH1’s Love & Hip Hop: New York. Her appearances on the popular reality series, which showcased her personal life and relationship with rapper Papoose, provided an additional source of income.

In 2022, Remy launched Chrome 23, an all-female battle rap league that aims to shine a spotlight on talented women in hip-hop. “I want all the women that have ever put their blood, sweat, and tears into this, that’s been doing this for years to get a chance to really make some decent money,” Remy told REVOLT.

Remy Ma is married to rapper Papoose.

Remy Ma and fellow rapper Papoose married in 2008, but their relationship recently soured, and they now appear to have parted ways. The couple, who met in the early 2000s, share a daughter and maintain a large blended family. Remy has a son from a previous relationship, while Papoose has three children from an earlier marriage. For a long time, fans viewed them as a model of unwavering commitment, as Papoose stood by Remy’s side throughout her prison sentence.

