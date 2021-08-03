Remy Ma's Narrator Role on 'My True Crime Story' Connects to Her Own Experience Behind Bars

As the saying goes, sometimes good can come out of bad experiences. It’s not news that rapper Remy Ma (real name: Reminisce Smith-Mackie) has had trouble with the law in her past. The “Back Outside” femcee has always been open about her past legal woes, especially since it was once a huge topic of discussion in the hip-hop community.

As Remy Ma has been able to rebuild her career and establish herself as one of the best female lyricists in the game, she has always been candid about sharing her experiences with upcoming rappers. And with so much talk about what actually happened to the star, questions about her prison sentence have also resurfaced. Read on to get the full scoop.

From winning BET’s Best Female Hip-Hop Artist Award in 2017 to landing roles in shows like Empire and Queen of the South, Remy Ma has been able to cement herself as the comeback kid.

Thankfully, Remy was released from prison in 2014 after serving six years of her sentence. And ever since she’s been back, Remy has been delivering music we love while influencing the masses.

Remy’s imprisonment was a huge blow to the hip-hop world, as her star was steadily rising at the time. Known as the only female member of the Terror Squad, she was destined to become one of the genre’s heavy hitters.

It was reported that the incident occurred over $3,000 that went missing. Although Remy Ma claimed that the shooting was accidental, the courts ruled against her.

Billboard reports that Remy Ma was sentenced to eight years in prison in 2008. She was convicted of intentional assault after the 2007 shooting a woman who happened to be a member of her entourage.

Remy Ma is the narrator of VH1’s ‘My True Crime Story.’

After sprinkling her magic in different subcategories in the entertainment world, Remy Ma can now add narrator to her résumé. The Bronx native was tapped to be the narrator for VH1’s new show My True Crime Story. And as she told Page Six, it was an opportunity she couldn’t pass up.

“When they broke it down for me and said that these would be first-person accounts from the people who’ve been through the system, who went to prison, who planned it all out, I was definitely interested,” Remy told the outlet.

The beauty also shared that the show will give viewers direct insight into the stories of those who have gone through the prison system and their road to redemption.

“It will not only be their true accounts, but we’ll get to see their redemption story, how it changed them, how they’re helping others not go down the same path, and prove that you don’t have to fit the narratives placed on you based on your past,” Remy shared. “It’s so true to me!”