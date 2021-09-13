Stars on 'Love & Hip Hop' Reportedly Make This Much

Reality TV is a mess, and that's why we love it. One of the greatest hits of the genre is Love & Hip Hop . Here we get to see the behind-the-scenes drama with some huge names in hip-hop music. Although it started in New York, it's been extended to three other cities: Atlanta, Hollywood, and Miami.

Trust us when we tell you these people are not revealing their business tricks for free. Whether you agree with it or not, being a reality TV star can be big business. The staples on Love & Hip Hop make a lot of money to let you into their personal lives. Here's what we know about how much the reality series pays.

Although there isn't an exact number for the entirety of Love & Hip Hop, an article from Celebrity Net Worth says that stars on the show can make anywhere from $17,000 to $400,000 per season. In Touch Weekly also listed the large amounts some of the established stars on the show have made. Joseline Hernandez , for example, reportedly makes $400k per season. Rasheeda Frost makes more than $25k per episode.

How much one is paid on Love & Hip Hop depends on who they are. Not everyone is paid the same. It makes sense that veterans of the show are paid more than newcomers. According to various sources, the average payout per episode of the show is less than $20,000. So, those who aren’t as popular can still stand to make six figures for one season. One can only imagine how much money fan favorites make from appearing in every episode!

Who has the biggest net worth on 'Love & Hip Hop?'

Although we see the stars of Love & Hip Hop showing off their lavish lifestyle all over social media, there can only be one person at the top. Cardi B probably has the biggest net worth of anyone who has been on the show, thanks to her successful music career. Celebrity Net Worth says she could be worth $40 million. However, for the current cohort, someone else is on top.

As of now, it looks like Yandy Smith-Harris has the highest net worth of any current star on Love & Hip Hop. Celebrity Net Worth says she's got $15 million overall. Not only does she star on the show, but she's been working in the entertainment industry for years and can even be seen in the first season of the show.