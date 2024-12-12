Remy Ma’s Legal Troubles Explained: The Incident That Led to Her Prison Sentence Remy Ma went to jail for six years after being sentenced to eight. By D.M. Published Dec. 12 2024, 11:05 a.m. ET Source: Mega Agency

In 2014, Remy Ma was released from jail after serving six years in prison at Bedford Hills Correctional Facility for Women in Bedford Hills, N.Y. Prior to her incarceration, the rapper was at the top of her game and was set to become one of the biggest female MCs of the decade. Following her release, Remy spoke about her experience in prison, which she has said had an ever-lasting effect on her life.

Article continues below advertisement

“Almost a decade of my life was consumed by the prison system,” Remy told The Fader. “Of the past 15 years [as a rapper], I’ve spent most of that time in prison as opposed to the ‘free world,’ so I don’t think I’m going to forget any of the things I went through, and I still have people that I have learned to care about that are there, and will probably end up having to spend the rest of their life there.”

Article continues below advertisement

Remy was able to return to her music career following her stint in prison without missing a beat. However, some fans may be curious about how the Bronx native ended up behind bars in the first place. Here’s a closer look at what led to her incarceration and how she turned her life around afterward.

Remy Ma went to jail after she was accused of shooting someone.

The legal troubles began in 2007 when an altercation between Remy Ma and Makeda Barnes-Joseph, a former friend, escalated outside a Manhattan nightclub. The conflict reportedly stemmed from a dispute over $3,000 that Remy believed Makeda had stolen from her purse. During the confrontation, Remy allegedly shot Makeda in the torso. The incident left Barnes-Joseph injured but alive. Remy claimed the shooting was accidental, but prosecutors argued otherwise.

Article continues below advertisement

In 2008, a New York court convicted Remy on charges of assault, illegal weapon possession, and attempted coercion. The judge sentenced her to eight years in prison. However, Remy maintains her innocence. “I didn’t shoot anyone,” she said during an appearance on The Wendy Williams Show (per REVOLT). Adding, “Do y’all really think every time the DA, the judge, the jury got it right every single time? No. They didn’t.”

Article continues below advertisement

Remy Ma has since become an advocate for prison reform.

Remy Ma was released from prison after serving six years. She wasted no time re-entering the music scene, collaborating with Fat Joe on the Grammy-nominated hit “All the Way Up.” The track was an instant success, selling more than three million units according to RIAA. Remy also became a vocal advocate for criminal justice reform, using her platform to discuss the challenges of reintegrating into society after incarceration. Her story of resilience and redemption resonated with many.