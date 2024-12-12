Claressa Shields's Dating Life Under Scrutiny After Allegations Involving Papoose “This can’t be serious! You have two boyfriends.” By Trisha Faulkner Published Dec. 12 2024, 12:53 p.m. ET Source: Mega

World-renowned boxing champion Claressa Shields is no stranger to making headlines. From dominating the ring to starring in her own reality TV series, Claressa Shields: GWOAT, she has built a reputation as a fierce competitor and cultural icon. However, her personal life recently took an unexpected turn, plunging her right into the heart of some heated drama in the hip-hop industry.

Fans and followers have been captivated by the drama unfolding around Claressa Shields’s dating life. This is especially true after allegations surfaced claiming Claressa had an inappropriate relationship with Remy Ma’s husband, Papoose. The shocking allegations against the Love & Hip Hop: New York star by his wife Remy sparked a firestorm on social media that has everyone weighing in.

While some of the details remain unclear, Claressa’s personal life is under fire as she’s now tangled in Remy and Papoose’s mess. As the drama continues to escalate, fans are digging around for all the details on this situation.

Source: Mega

Claressa Shields's dating life and relationship status is under fire.

Claressa has often kept her personal life relatively private, but her relationship with fitness coach Tony Richardson was a refreshing exception. The two began dating in 2020. By December 2023, they announced their engagement. Fans celebrated the union, but recent events have brought that relationship into question. As Distractify previously reported, Remy has dragged Claressa into her messy relationship with Papoose by alleging he had an affair with Claressa.

The controversy took a new turn when Claressa herself addressed some of the accusations. In the comments section of Remy’s Instagram post, Claressa reportedly fired back, stating, “This can’t be serious! You have two boyfriends.” The statement implied that Remy might not be in a position to cast judgment. In response, Remy suggested that Claressa’s comment stemmed from what Papoose had allegedly told her, hinting that it might not be entirely accurate.

Claressa Shields and Remy Ma exchange words after Remy Ma reveals Claressa Shields affair with Papoose. https://t.co/H2EaRjo0H8 pic.twitter.com/pnrpJCJUZQ — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) December 12, 2024

Amid the drama, the real question many have is whether Claressa is still with Tony. If not, is she dating Papoose? Unfortunately, these questions remain unanswered, and her relationship status is a bit of a mystery. For some, the lack of an answer only makes them want to dive deeper into this messy drama. Others, however, respect Claressa’s right to privacy and believe the public should just stay out of it.

Papoose affair allegations create a social media firestorm.

The drama has exploded all over social media and turned into a bit of a firestorm. Critics and fans alike can’t help but weigh in. Many have jumped into the comments of Remy’s Instagram and suggested she is overreacting. One noted that she is clearly separated from Papoose, and he has every right to date someone else. Others noted Remy’s behavior was childish and inappropriate, particularly the fact that several of the screenshots she shared included Claressa’s personal phone number.

Adding another layer to the drama, Claressa posted a screenshot on her Instagram Stories of an old direct message exchange between her and Remy from 2020. Alongside the screenshot, Claressa accused Remy of lying and called her out for her behavior. She pointed out that Remy was once her fan and hyped her up, so she needed to stop lying.

What is next for Claressa?

Tony’s Instagram suggests he and Claressa were still together as of May 2024. In the caption of one post, he referred to her as one of his favorite people. However, she has not made an appearance in any of his more recent posts. Likewise, critics have started pouring into the comments of his most recent posts encouraging him to dump Claressa if they are indeed still together. He does not appear to have responded to the drama to clear anything up.