Rasheeda and Kirk Frost Found Themselves in Another Awkward Situation

"I haven't always been perfect and neither has he," confessed Rasheeda when reflecting on their relationship.

It looks like Rasheeda and Kirk are at odds again on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta. Fans might be familiar with the rocky past, where cheating — on both sides — rattled their relationship. Kirk initially accused his wife of cheating on him, pushing her to get a paternity test for their kid. Rasheeda admitted on the show that she did cheat, but it turns out that Kirk was doing the same thing, anyway.

It turns out that the pregnancy was a last-ditch effort to keep the pair together, but Kirk ended up getting another woman pregnant. Regardless, the pair tried to power through and stay together. In an interview with Essence, Rasheeda said, "[No one can] speak on the decisions that I make. At the end of the day, it's my life." She continued, "One reason our marriage has been able to continue is because he's made a 360. ... I haven't always been perfect and neither has he."

So, what's the latest on Rasheeda and Kirk's relationship drama?

Well, the television show continues to feed us with all the dramatic details of their ongoing fallout. Now, though, they have a child in the middle of it all. The pair sat down with Jasmine Washington on an episode of the show to hash out parenting details for their kid, Kannon, who was born in 2016. While he was cheating, Kirk got Jasmine pregnant, but Rasheeda chose to stay by his side.

Unfortunately, the conversation went astray. “Hello Rasheeda, I haven’t seen you in years,” said Jasmine. Rasheeda agreed, but the tension, according to Kirk was "incredibly awkward." After all, Jasmine and Kirk shared Kannon, leaving Rasheeda on the outs as the stepmother. While she was close with Kannon and developed a motherly relationship with him, the wound of the cheating was still fresh, which prevented her from having a solid relationship with Kannon's mom.

The conversation continued to fray as Kirk was accused of not showing up to Kannon's birthday party nor has he been abiding by their mediation clause. Kirk is supposed to see his son every third weekend of the month. “It’s not gonna ever be exactly what you want it to be. One thing you ain’t gon’ never ever ever have to question or worry about is that boy getting the love and the same treatment as all the other kids when he’s around,” Rasheeda defended Kirk.

However, when Rasheeda left the room, it was revealed that he was causing trouble behind her back even after she decided to stay by his side. Jasmine hinted that a look into their text messages would not look good for him after he accused her of showing up to pick up their son nude.