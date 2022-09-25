Two Generations Separate the Youngest and Oldest ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ Stars

When Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta premiered on June 18, 2012, future cast member Omeretta the Great was only 15 years old, and her future costar Yung Baby Tate was 16. Yes, the VH1 reality show has been on for a decade now — and it’s still going strong, with episodes airing on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET. But what are the rest of the Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta cast members’ ages?