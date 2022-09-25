Two Generations Separate the Youngest and Oldest ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ Stars
When Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta premiered on June 18, 2012, future cast member Omeretta the Great was only 15 years old, and her future costar Yung Baby Tate was 16. Yes, the VH1 reality show has been on for a decade now — and it’s still going strong, with episodes airing on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET. But what are the rest of the Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta cast members’ ages?
Here are all 20 cast members listed on VH1’s homepage for the show, ordered from youngest to oldest, according to the ages listed on Famous Birthdays. (Note how there are no February or December babies in the bunch!)
Most of the cast members are millennials, though Omeretta the Great is almost Gen Z.
- Omeretta the Great, the singer of “Do Too Much” and “Sorry Not Sorry,” was born on June 20, 1996, and is 26 years old.
- Yung Baby Tate, the TikTok-famous rapper behind “I Am,” was born on May 13, 1996, and is 26 years old.
- Renni Rucci, the rap artist behind “Elevators” and “Hands on Ya Knees,” was born on Oct. 2, 1991, and is 30 years old.
- Sierra Gates, the Money Monster University and Boss Up Cosmetics mogul, was born on May 24, 1989, and is 33 years old.
- Kendra Robinson, an immigration, criminal defense, and real estate attorney, was born on Jan. 26, 1988, and is 34 years old.
- Erica Mena, a music video model and an ex of Safaree Samuels, was born on Nov. 8, 1987, and is 34 years old.
- Bambi, a rapper and the owner of House of Shimmer, was born on March 1, 1986, and is 36 years old.
- ShekinahJo, a celebrity hairstylist and entrepreneur, was born on May 31, 1984, and is 38 years old.
- Scrappy, the crunk rapper behind “Money in the Bank,” was born on Jan. 19, 1984, and is 38 years old.
- Erica Dixon, a recent college grad and an ex of Scrappy, was born on Oct. 12, 1983, and is 38 years old.
- Spice, a Grammy-nominated reggae artist, was born on Aug. 6, 1982, and is 40 years old.
- Yandy Smith Harris, an entrepreneur behind Yelle boutique and Dancin Crepe restaurant, was born on March 19, 1982, and is 40 years old.
- Safaree Samuels, a dancehall artist and an ex of Nicki Minaj and Erica Mena, was born on July 4, 1981, and is 41 years old.
‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ has several Gen X cast members, while Momma Dee is the only boomer.
- Yung Joc, a hip-hop artist, radio deejay, and entrepreneur, was born on Sept. 20, 1980, and is 42 years old.
- BK Brasco, the indie rapper-turned-Band of Brothers boutique owner, was born on Nov. 12, 1978, and is 43 years old.
- Mendeecees, music manager-turned-entreprenuer, was born on Oct. 26, 1978, and is 43 years old.
- Rasheeda Frost, an influencer and Pressed business owner, was born on May 25, 1976, and is 46 years old.
- Karlie Redd, an actress and former Cash Money Records singer, was born on April 15, 1974, and is 48 years old.
- Kirk Frost, the D-Lo Records label owner, was born on Jan. 30, 1969, and is 53 years old.
- Momma Dee, a singer and the mother of Scrappy, was born on Sept. 21, 1963, and is 59 years old.