Sierra Gates Is Facing up to Five Years in Prison for Attacking a Pregnant Woman

"It's always when you're on top of the world when the devil comes and gets you," remarked Sierra Gates in the Season 9 trailer of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta.

The Glam Shop CEO has gotten into several fights since joining LHHA in 2017. Take, for instance, the episode that saw her get creative with her weapon of choice and use a designer bag to attack Keely Hill, or the one that saw her verbally abuse Tokyo Vanity.

However, none of these compare to her latest incident, which features a pregnant lady.