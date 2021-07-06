Meet Yandy Smith and Her Husband's Big Happy Blended Family

Although Yandy Smith was involved in the development of Love and Hip Hop: New York from the beginning, she didn’t become part of the cast until Season 2. Since then, a lot has changed for the reality star.

Along with launching several businesses, she also married New York native Mendeecees Harris, who was later sentenced to eight years in prison for drug trafficking, and became a mother. Both Yandy and her family will be featured on Season 11 of Love and Hip Hop: New York. But how many kids does Yandy Smith have ? Keep reading to find out.

How many kids does Yandy Smith have?

Along with being a stepmom to her husband's children from a previous relationship and an adopted daughter, Yandy Smith has two biological children of her own. Yandy’s daughter, Skylar Smith-Harris (6) and her son, Omare Harris (8) are both making their way through elementary school while her adopted daughter, Infinity Gilyard (19) attends the City College of New York.

In the past, Yandy has been candid about the dynamic of her big blended happy family and published a children’s book that reflected her own experience in 2017. In an interview with CEO Mom Magazine, Yandy explained exactly how the idea for her book was born.

Article continues below advertisement

“My son’s older brother could not make it to his birthday party, because of a prior obligation with his mommy. My son was completely disappointed that his brother wasn’t coming to his birthday party. He was more distraught that his brother had a different mommy.” According to Yandy, she wanted to teach her son that families can be different and normal at the same time. She added, “Communication and the right understanding from everybody are important to making a blended family work.”

Article continues below advertisement

A glimpse of Yandy’s Instagram page will prove that the Harris family is extremely tight-knit, but in the past, there have been rumors that there may be friction between Yandy and her adopted daughter, who she met through her mentorship program.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

Yandy previously explained, “I just wanted to make a difference in Infinity’s life. I felt like it was important for her to have proper guidance. Fast forward to today, she is my big girl and I’m officially her mommy.”

But per the terms of her husband, Mendeecees, release from prison, a convicted felon could not cohabitate with a foster child in Yandy’s care, leading fans to believe that the reality star may have abandoned her foster child. Infinity later took to YouTube to debunk these rumors, but are Mendeecees and Yandy still together?

Article continues below advertisement