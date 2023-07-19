Home > Television > Reality TV > Love & Hip Hop Is ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ Star Spice Expecting Baby #3? Fans Got Excited In March 2023, "LHHATL' star Spice came under fire for posting maternity shoot photos — probably because she wasn't really pregnant. By Haylee Thorson Jul. 19 2023, Published 4:17 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@spiceofficial

The Gist: Jamaican dancehall recording artist Spice came under fire in March of 2023 for staging a fake maternity shoot.

She later revealed that the photo shoot was meant to represent her own rebirth after an intense health scare in the fall of 2022.

Spice does have two children: one son and one daughter. Baby No. 3? On March 14, 2023, Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star — aka the Queen of Dance Hall — Spice shared news on Instagram that led the world to believe she was expecting her third child. Donning a vibrant blue gown and hair to match, Spice held her baby bump in one hand and the handle of a sapphire stroller filled with flowers in the other.

Article continues below advertisement

“God has been so good to me,” the singer wrote in her caption, followed by three blue heart emojis. Naturally, the public thought the LHHATL star’s photo was a pregnancy announcement, especially considering rapper Khaotic’s comments on her subsequent posts. “I’m the father of dat child,” the hip-hop artist commented on her March 15, 2023, Instagram post promoting Khaotic’s interview on The Baller Alert Show podcast. So, is Spice expecting a daughter or son soon? Here’s the scoop.

Source: Instagram/@spiceofficial

Article continues below advertisement

Is Spice expecting a daughter or son? The ‘LHHATL’ star seemed to announce baby #3 in March 2023.

After multiple outlets such as the Los Angeles Times, TMZ, and Entertainment Tonight published stories confirming Spice’s pregnancy, you can imagine the collective shock when fans learned that the rumors were false.

Three days after posting the maternity shoot photo, the reality star took to Instagram Live to reveal she wasn’t expecting. After suffering from a near-death experience when hospitalized for a ruptured hernia and sepsis in the fall of 2022, Spice celebrated her survival by likening her recovery to feeling “reborn.”

Article continues below advertisement

“Big up to Father God. Big up to Jesus. He literally gave me a new life, and that’s what I’m celebrating. That’s all it is,” the Grammy-nominated musician explained on March 17, 2023, per Revolt TV. “It was just about celebrating my new life [and] giving God thanks for this new life. New journey. Second rebirth. I’m a brand new person. I feel rejuvenated.”

Who are Spice’s children? The singer is a proud mom of a son and daughter.

While Spice confirmed that she and LHHATL alum Khaotic wouldn't welcome their first child together, the singer-songwriter continued parenting her two children.

Article continues below advertisement

In 2007, the renowned dancehall artist gave birth to her first son, Nicholas Jr., with her ex-fiancé Nicholas Lall. Then, four years later, in 2011, the former couple added a new member to their family, daughter Nicholatoy.

And after the fake pregnancy scandal, it seems Spice will likely remain a mother of two — not three — for the foreseeable future. Controversy aside, the musician told Distractify in June 2023 that she’s doing far better following her health scare and the following events.