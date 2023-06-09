Home > Television > Reality TV > Love & Hip Hop 'LHHATL's Spice Sets the Record Straight About Her Near-Death Experience With Sepsis (EXCLUSIVE) LHHATL's Spice suffered from sepsis in 2022 and fans want a health update. In an exclusive chat with 'Distractify,' the Dancehall legend bares all. By Tatayana Yomary Jun. 9 2023, Published 1:19 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@spiceofficial

MTV’s Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta has been known to serve up drama 10 times the size of the Peach State — from friendship issues to all-out brawls. However, it appears that some of the drama and controversy happens off-screen. Case in point: the reality series star Spice’s near-death experience. If you’re in the know, you’re aware that the Dancehall legend nearly died in 2022 from sepsis in the Dominican Republic.

Article continues below advertisement

And while most fans sent well wishes the “Go Down Deh” musician’s way, some folks had negative remarks about Spice’s health. In an exclusive chat with Distractify, the “Queen of the Dancehall” is setting the record straight with a health update and addressing the hurtful rumors.

Article continues below advertisement

Spice shared a health update and said she’s “in a better place” after dealing with sepsis.

All praises to the most high! Fans who were worried about Spice’s health will be happy to know that the legend is in a better place after being diagnosed with sepsis. “I'm good. I'm in a better head space,” Spice exclusively told Distractify. “Well, mentally, physically, emotionally, and everything. I had a near-death experience and I don't take that lightly.”

Spice continued: "I'm so grateful to God for the journey that he has walked me through, and to be able to say, I overcame that. I don't take that lightly.” According to Mayo Clinic, “sepsis is a serious condition in which the body responds improperly to an infection.” Unfortunately, "the infection-fighting processes turn on the body, causing the organs to work poorly."

Article continues below advertisement

As a result, sepsis can lead to septic shock, which is characterized as “a dramatic drop in blood pressure that can damage the lungs, kidneys, liver, and other organs.” This condition can also lead to death. "I am sharing it with the world… what I've been through," Spice added. "So tune into MTV every Tuesday night. I'm going to be open and vulnerable with what I went through.” We love the transparency!

Article continues below advertisement

What happened to Spice? The Dancehall legend said her near-death experience was caused by complications after a previous procedure.

It’s no secret that Spice has had her share of cosmetic surgery, and she looks amazing from head to toe. Unfortunately, folks immediately believed that Spice’s health issues were attributed to botched cosmetic work. In a March 17, 2023, Instagram Live session, Spice explained that she was diagnosed with sepsis after initially going to the D.R. for fibrosis corrective surgery.

Article continues below advertisement

“I’ve had procedures done before; I did liposuction and I had a tummy tuck,” Spice explained. “I was suffering from something called fibrosis, which causes you to get lumps on your belly. So, because of my past surgeries that I did before, fibrosis became a factor due to not getting lymphatic massages done.”

After getting the mild procedure and checking her implants, Spice shared that she stayed in D.R. for a few days. Unfortunately, Spice started vomiting and eventually learned that she had a hernia on her side that erupted. Making matters worse, the hernia grew worse and caused sepsis. “When it erupted, it started to poison my body, and it sent me into a sepsis shock and sepsis is the poisoning that kills a lot of people," she said.

Article continues below advertisement

Interestingly, Spice told us that she was saddened by how media outlets spun their own narratives about her health. “People in general, when they hear 'surgery,' they automatically think of cosmetic surgery, or a BBL (Brazilian butt lift),” Spice told us. “I was just more so saddened by the fact that media outlets that people believe and look up to in a certain way, were spreading a story to the audience without getting proper information.