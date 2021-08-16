'LHHATL' Star and Dancehall Singer Spice Is Currently off the Dating Market

Avid viewers of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta have long watched relationship drama unfold on the franchise. From cheating scandals to the growing pains of marriage, the show has kept fans entertained in the romantic department over the years.

While most of the cast members have been open about their personal lives, Spice (real name: Grace Latoya Hamilton ) has solely focused on her career — until now. Dubbed the "Queen of Dancehall," the star is now officially off the market and fans are excited to learn more about her beau. So it’s only natural to ask: Who is Spice’s new boyfriend? Keep reading to get your answer.

Spice has been dating video producer Justin Budd since December 2020.

If you consider yourself to be a die-hard Spice fan, then you likely know that the Jamaican singer is all about putting her career first. Although Spice has dominated the dancehall market in Jamaica, she has been focused on following suit in the U.S.

Now that Spice has succeeded at expanding her reach in the U.S. music scene, she has been making room for some love in her life. According to DancehallMag, Spice has been officially off of the market since December 2020, thanks to video producer Justin Budd.

In an interview on Reggae Media TV with @theJasmineBRAND, the “Go Down Deh” singer gushed about her love. “I’m in love, I’m happy! I just feel like he’s a part of me, he’s a part of my life,” Spice told the outlet.

Spice and Justin seem to be the perfect match since they both are no strangers to the spotlight. Per Justin’s Instagram bio, he runs the full service production company JBudd Media Inc.

Justin serves as CEO along with being a video producer and director. His impressive résumé includes work on Baddies ATL, BET’s Year of the Black Woman special, and various projects under the TVOne and Viacom umbrella.

Not to mention, fans love that Justin frequently dotes on Spice on Instagram. A quick scroll through his feed will show you that he’s clearly smitten with the gorgeous star.