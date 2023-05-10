Home > Television > Reality TV > Love & Hip Hop Source: Getty Images When Does Season 11 of 'Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta' Start? Here's everything we know about Season 11 of 'Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta.' Along with returning cast members and fresh faces, the show has a new home. By D.M. May 10 2023, Published 8:44 a.m. ET

VH1’s popular show, Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, has been a mainstay on the network since it premiered in 2012. The reality series, a spinoff of the New York-based Love & Hip Hop, spotlights the lives and careers of industry figures in the Atlanta area. For fans who can’t get enough of the drama-filled franchise, Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta is gearing up for an adventurous change.

Throughout its run on television, the show has received a slew of criticism, which creator Mona Scott Young has continued to push back on. “There is a responsibility that I have to protect the image of Black women and of Black people,” Mona said during an appearance on TV One’s Uncensored. “But what I also feel as strongly about is that there is a right for every Black person to tell their story.” Here's what we know about Season 11.

The new season of 'Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta' will start in June 2023!

Season 10 of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta was a huge success. According to The Futon Critic, the series — along with Love & Hip Hop: Miami — scored the network it’s highest Monday prime rating and share in more than two years. Despite its massive success, Deadline reports that the show will move to MTV for Season 11. Per the outlet, the MTV-produced inception of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta “will focus on the aspirational lives of the elite boss women who have built their empires in Atlanta.”

The series will air as a part of MTV’s Tuesday Night Takeover lineup, which will also include network favorites Couples Retreat and Caught in the Act: Unfaithful. Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta will debut on its new home on June 13, with a few new additions to the cast.

Erica Banks, Amy Luciani, and Jessica White are joining the cast.

In addition to making a switch to MTV, Season 11 of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta will feature new faces, along with a few franchise staples. Erica, Rasheeda, Yandy Harris, Sierra Gates, Safaree, Yung Joc, Scrappy, and Bambi will return to the fold. Spice, who took a brief hiatus from the public eye after battling medical complications, is also set to rejoin the cast.

Additionally, Rapper Erica Banks is joining the crew, after landing a viral hit with her song “Buss It” in 2020. Erica is now signed to Warner Records, and is gearing up for her next big hit. Erica isn’t the only social media star joining the bunch, as Amy Luciani has also signed on for the upcoming season. The influencer-turned-rapper currently boasts over 600,000 followers on Instagram, thanks in part to her time as the co-host of The Amy & Mazi Show.