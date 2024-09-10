It's Official — Miss Nikki Baby Is Expecting a Baby Girl!

Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star Miss Nikki Baby has been busy growing her family with her partner LiAngelo Ball. Their first child, a baby boy named LaVelo Anthony Ball, was born on July 19, 2023. Less than one year later, Miss Nikki Baby announced that she and LiAngelo were expecting another child.

The family of three will become a family of four before the year is out. In a post on Sept. 6, Nikki revealed that her baby is due in December, and she also provided fans with details on the baby's sex! She and LiAngelo are officially having a baby girl.

Miss Nikki Baby is expecting a baby girl.

In the Instagram post, Nikki did a gender reveal for her followers, cutting into a heart-shaped cake to reveal a pink interior. The cake had "Coming December 2024" written on the top next to some ultrasound photos. This will be the first baby girl between Nikki and LiAngelo, though the pair have not yet revealed what they're planning to name their first daughter.

In a post from June, Nikki talked about learning she was expecting again — and also revealed that before she was expecting her baby girl, she suffered a miscarriage.

"Thank you, God! I’m feeling overly blessed & grateful. After suffering a miscarriage to then later waking up to a positive pregnancy test. Here we are now … about to be a family of four. Never lose faith because God always has the final say and bigger plans," she wrote.