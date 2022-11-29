Miss Nikki Baby Talks Being the Voice of Reason on 'VH1 Family Reunion: L&HH' (EXCLUSIVE)

Gather yourselves Love & Hip Hop fans! It appears that the third installment of Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition is almost upon us.

Over the last two seasons, showrunners brought together fan favorites from various franchises to iron out issues and strengthen their friendships. And with Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood’s Miss Nikki Baby, aka Nikki Mudarris, on the trip, fans can expect the beauty to help keep the drama at a minimum.