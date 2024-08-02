Home > Television > Reality TV > Love & Hip Hop Rich Dollaz Has Dated Several of His 'Love & Hip Hop' Co-Stars — Is He Married Now? Rich's relationships on 'Love & Hip Hop' have resulted in some of the show's wildest moments. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Aug. 2 2024, 6:39 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

In 2011, music manager Rich Dollaz, real name Richard Towers, moved from the studio to the small screen by starring in VH1's Love & Hip Hop New York. Rich, the CEO of Dollaz Unlimited, started his reality TV career as singer Olivia's manager and voice of reason. However, as LHH fans know, his personal life became far more interesting as time passed.

Article continues below advertisement

During his run on the show, Rich bounced around from New York to the Atlanta and Hollywood franchises. The "Creep Squad" member has also had multiple relationships with his cast members on and off of the show. Since Rich stopped filming Love & Hip Hop after VH1's Family Reunion seasons, many aren't sure what his romantic situation looks like these days. So, is Richie D married? Let's find out!

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

Is Rich Dollaz from 'Love & Hip Hop' married?

Good news, single ladies! It appears Rich Dollaz is still single as a Pringle—at least legally. The 40-something isn't married and, as far as we know it, never has been. This fact may confuse some reality TV fans who witnessed Rich on Season 17 of Marriage Boot Camp in 2022.

Rich appeared on the show with Baddies star Mariahlynn, and they discussed their 10-year relationship and the drama that occurred when they were both on Love & Hip Hop. However, the pair were never married. Additionally, Mariahlynn confirmed the couple split up for good in 2023. “I am single and in no way ready to mingle," she told Baller Alert in April 2023. "I am squinting at somebody right now." "I do wish him the best, and I love him to death,” Mariahlynn added of Rich. We’re not together, but when stuff happens, we reach out.”

Article continues below advertisement

Though his relationship with Mariah is the most recent one he's mentioned, Rich has been involved with several of his Love & Hip Hop cast members. During Season 4 of New York, he began dating Erica Mena after signing her to his label. After multiple years of going back and forth, the pair stopped dating.

Article continues below advertisement

Rich eventually moved on to another cast member, this time on a different coast. He and Moniece Slaughter started dating during Moniece's time on Love & Hip Hop Hollywood. The couple's romance ended in 2015, which Moniece confirmed on Twitter. "I just watched the man I'm in love with walk away from me, and words can't explain this feeling," she wrote, per Urban Belle.