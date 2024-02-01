Home > Television > Reality TV > Love & Hip Hop Exploring Ex-'LAHH: Hollywood' Star Apryl Jones's Relationship History Former 'Love & Hip-Hop: Hollywood' star Apryl Jones has been linked to a few famous figures in the past. Here's the truth about her dating history. By Pretty Honore Jan. 31 2024, Published 10:31 p.m. ET Source: Leon Bennett/Getty Images

All is fair in the game of Love & Hip Hop — just ask Apryl Jones. She made her debut in the public eye when she was dating former B2K member Omarion. When their relationship came to an end, controversy ensued.

Article continues below advertisement

Apryl made headlines after news outlets discovered that she was dating Omarion’s ex-bandmate, Lil Fizz. However, it wasn’t long before their relationship fizzled out. Fizz and Omarion aren’t the only famous figures Apryl has been linked to throughout her dating history. Read to find out more about her past paramours.

Apryl Jones shares two kids with Omarion.

Source: Johnny Nunez/WireImage

According to the internet, Omarion and Apryl got together sometime in 2011. They dated for five years and welcomed two kids during their relationship. Details about how they met and why their relationship ended are unknown.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite drama between them in the past, it seems that Apryl and her baby daddy are on OK terms. “I will say we have been moving towards a better relationship at this particular point in time, for the kids,” Omarion said during a March 2023 interview on Sway in the Morning. It may be surprising to some that Apryl and Omarion were able to find common ground — especially given the fact that Apryl dated his longtime friend.

Apryl Jones and Lil Fizz’s short-lived romance nearly broke the internet.

Lil Fizz and Apryl Jones (2019)

Sagittarius + Sagittarius pic.twitter.com/kzlqBkFs7H — Sagittarius Don Dada ♐︎ (@JupitersVeryOwn) October 5, 2020

No one saw Apryl and Fizz’s relationship coming — not even Omarion. Everyone was blindsided when they debuted their relationship on Love and Hip-Hop: Hollywood. However, just as quickly as their relationship began, it came to an end. The two only dated for a few months before they called it quits. They aired their drama on the show. “I called you. You said ‘Well I’m gonna call you when I get my stuff together mentally,’ and you never called me,” Apryl said to Fizz on the show.

Article continues below advertisement

Apryl Jones dated Dr. Dre for two years.

Source: Robin L Marshall/Getty Images; Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Although Apryl and Dr. Dre tried to keep their relationship under wraps, the paparazzi spotted them leaving a Los Angeles restaurant in February 2021 and later, in July — just months before he finalized his divorce from his then-wife, Nicole Young.

“She helped me get a million followers,” he gushed. “I love that stuff like that just kind of comes organically.” However, their relationship ultimately came to an end in August 2023. The two never explicitly confirmed their relationship. However, they were rumored to have been dating from 2020 to 2022.

Apryl Jones and Taye Diggs broke up in late 2023.

Source: Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic