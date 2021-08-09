Apryl Jones and Omarion Are Still at Odds Over Their Co-Parenting Relationship

It has long been said that reality television ruins relationships. Although couples like Remy Ma and Papoose and Yandy Smith and Mendeecees Harris have been able to keep their relationships intact, others have not been so lucky. And when kids are added into the mix, things have a habit of going from bad to worse — which is something Apryl Jones would likely agree with.

Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood 's Apryl Jones and Omarion long ago severed ties as a couple, having called it quits in 2016. While there has been tons of drama after their breakup — with Apryl briefly dating Omarion’s former band mate Fizz — Omarion has kept a low profile. However, it appears that the pair’s co-parenting relationship is not in the best shape. Now, fans are wondering how many kids Apryl has. Read on to get your answer.

But, things weren’t amicable for long once a custody battle and child support issues came to light.

Apryl and Omarion ended their relationship in June 2016. Despite calling it quits, the pair was determined to remain friends and raise their children in a healthy environment.

Legit reports that Apryl gave birth to their son — Megaa — on Aug. 7, 2014. Less than two years later, the star gave birth to daughter A’mei on March 7, 2016. Unfortunately, things started to go south for the couple.

In the beginning, fans of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood were convinced that Apryl and Omarion were going to last. Not only did they appear to be smitten with each other, but they were also focused on building their family and taking their careers to the next level.

Apryl Jones and Omarion are still having legal battles over their children.

While Apryl and Omarion have been broken up since 2016, it appears that time has yet to heal all wounds for the pair — especially when it comes to their co-parenting issues.

In a recent Instagram Live session, Apryl shared with her fans the dynamic of her and Omarion’s current co-parenting relationship. Apryl explained that they have a system that works for them, but their relationship is non-existent. The reality star also shared that Omarion is still sending her legal paperwork in regards to their children.

“He has people that help him with the kids,” Apryl shared (per Yahoo). “So, I'd rather preferably deal with them. ... And I’m always getting served, that’s just the truth. So it's like constantly having to deal with that in court.”

Although Apryl laughed off the legal issues, she didn't explain what exactly was being served. But, Apryl did say that she's “tired" of it and would “preferably like for it to stop.”

Apryl went on to discuss her confusion about being served legal paperwork since she claims that she's not "a crazy baby mama.” So, the situation doesn’t make much sense to the star.

