Taye Diggs Dishes on How He and Rumored Girlfriend Apryl Jones Met (EXCLUSIVE)

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you know that Taye Diggs’ TikTok is a national treasure that must be protected at all costs.

In December 2021, the All American actor joined the social media platform and unintentionally set the internet ablaze. Only weeks later, Taye had more than 1 million followers and counting — which he says is thanks to Love and Hip Hop’s Apryl Jones. When Apryl made her debut on Taye’s TikTok, the could-be couple sparked dating rumors.