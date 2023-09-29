Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Say It Ain't So! Word on the Street Is That Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones Have Split Are Apryl and Taye still together? Social media users are convinced that the pair have split up, and eagle-eyed fans think it happened in August 2023. By Tatayana Yomary Sep. 29 2023, Published 1:21 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

It’s hard navigating relationships in the public eye as a celebrity. Between public perception and keeping precious moments between you and your partner private, it can be difficult to keep naysayers out of your business. And of course, dealing with breakup rumors can also put a strain on your coupledom. Unfortunately, Apryl Jones and Taye Diggs are the latest couple to deal with separation rumors.

Apryl and Taye first started dating in 2021 and later went social media official with their coupledom in 2022. Fans grew to love the pair who frequently shared couples content on their social platforms. However, rumors in late summer 2023 persisted that the couple may have cut ties. So, what gives? Here’s what we know.

Source: Getty Images

Are Apryl and Taye still together?

To be quite honest, the answer stands to be a resounding yes, but conflicting reports have caused speculation about a break up. According to MediaTakeout, speculation began about Apryl and Taye’s coupledom in early 2023 after the couple began to slow down with posting videos of one another.

Ever since June 2023, Apryl and Taye haven't posted any videos or content with one another on their social platforms. So, fans are even more convinced that something isn't right between them.

Omarion's son Mega calls out his Mom Apryl Jones amid rumors of breaking up with Taye Diggs pic.twitter.com/3NNEvNAfgv — livebitez (@livebitez) August 23, 2023

Even worse, Apryl shared a video of herself and her son, Mega, that made social media users believe that there's trouble in paradise. In the video, shared by gossip page Livebitez, Mega shared that Apryl and Taye haven't been communicating as often, even though Apryl alleged that they “speak all the time” and Taye isn't around because he’s working.

Not to mention, Omarion, Apryl’s ex-fiancé and baby daddy, took Apryl and their family to Disneyland in late August 2023, which prompted reports that the pair may be trying to rekindle their relationship. Although rumors are running rampant about the status of Apryl and Taye’s relationship, neither party has confirmed or denied rumors about their split. So, either things are all good between them or they're waiting for the rumors to die down before making a statement.

Apryl and Taye are no longer following one another on Instagram, but some people believe they’re still together.

Although rumors are purely rumors until confirmed, it appears that discussions surrounding Apryl and Taye’s possible breakup are far from slowing down. Eagle-eyed fans noticed that Apryl and Taye are no longer following each other on Instagram. However, some folks believe that the pair are just fine. Not to mention, Omarion, Apryl’s ex-fiancé and baby daddy, gave his blessing on their relationship.

“I just met him for the first time and he seems like a cool dude. He has kids of his own and he’s an older man so I only expect good things from him,” Omarion said on Sway in the Morning in March 2023. “It’s a beautiful thing when somebody finds a good thing.

The singer continued speaking of the pair’s blended family. He said, “I will say we have been moving towards a better relationship at this particular point in time, for the kids. It’s all good, it was just something we went through. I think as long as respect is over-stood and appreciated within the scope of the blended family then I think you can virtually get through anything.”