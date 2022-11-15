Here's the 4-1-1 on VH1's 'Love & Hip Hop: Where Are They Now' Special
Ever since March 6, 2011, VH1 has entertained the masses with the franchise many of us know and love titled Love & Hip Hop. The series first premiered with a New York cast and has since spread to other cities that include Atlanta, Hollywood, and Miami.
Over the years, fans have been introduced to rappers, models, entrepreneurs, and their partners. While some have continued to be a mainstay on their respective franchises, others have seemingly faded into the background. Hence why the Love & Hip Hop: Where Are They Now special is here to fill in the dots.
Here’s the lowdown on the special.
‘Love & Hip Hop: Where Are They Now’ is a four-part special that gives fans an update on favorite personalities.
Bring on the drama, hilarious banter, and memorable one-liners. Love & Hip Hop: Where Are They Now is a four-part four-week special that reintroduces fans to favorites of the franchise.
The special highlights fan-favorites as they reminisce on the past and share what they’ve been up to since the cameras have turned off. Each episode features alums from Atlanta, Hollywood, Miami, and New York franchises respectively.
The Atlanta special includes Akbar V, Althea Heart, Ariane Davis, Dawn Heflin, DJ Babey Drew, DJ Traci Steele, Erica Dixon, Kalenna Harper, Karen KK King, Lovely Mimi, Shooter Gates, and Tony Vick, per Sportskeeda. Additionally, the episode is narrated by Yung Joc.
As for the Hollywood episode, Ray J serves as the spokesperson, while the cast includes Bridget Kelly, Chanel West Coast, Fizz, Hazel-E, Lyrica Anderson, Micky Munday, Morgan Hardman, Nikki Baby, Roccstar, and Teairra Mari.
Fans of the Miami franchise have been excited to see updates from Brisco, Chinese Kitty, Gunplay, Hood Brat, Keyara Stone, Khaotic, Malik Williams, Miami Tip, Michelle Pooch, Nikki Natural, and Young Hollywood. Of course, the king of the 305, Trick Daddy, takes viewers through the updates.
Lastly, the New York special is narrated by DJ Self. As for the cast, there are updates from Jen Bayer, Bianca Bonnie, DJ Drewski, Jhonni, Mama Jones, Kiyanne, Sky Landish, Ny Lee, Sexxy Lexxy, Mariahlynn, Lil’ Mo, Felicia Snoop Pearson, and Somaya Reece.
Will any of the former cast members return to the existing franchises?
Since Love & Hip Hop is always switching things up and fusing casts from different cities together, anything is possible.
Viewers have long argued that the earlier days of Love & Hip Hop were much better than they are now. Social media users have been pretty vocal about old seasons and franchises delivering real drama — from the love triangle of Peter Gunz, Amina Buddafly, and Tara Wallace to the antics of Joseline Hernandez and Stevie J.
Now, many social media users believe that a lot of the drama is concocted.
That said, producers are known to bring in old personalities from other franchises into the mix — think Erica Mena from New York now being featured in Atlanta. So, we wouldn’t completely shut the door on old favorites returning. Only time will tell.
Catch new episodes of Love & Hip Hop: Where Are They Now Mondays at 10 p.m. EST on VH1.