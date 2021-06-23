Trick Daddy Is Being Slammed on Social Media After Dissing Beyoncé and Jay-Z

There’s no denying that Jay-Z and Beyoncé are the crème de la crème of the music industry. Not only has the power couple made major contributions to music, but they have also used their respective platforms to contribute philanthropically, charitably, and within the realm of social injustice. In other words, this power couple is in a league of their own.

It’s true that we all may not share the same opinions on talent. While it’s always OK to share your thoughts, saying things that are problematic can leave you branded as a hater. And rapper Trick Daddy is currently feeling the heat after his latest remarks about Jay-Z (real name: Shawn Carter) and Beyoncé went viral.

What exactly did Trick Daddy say? Get comfortable as we get you up to speed.