Michael Blackson Surprised His Girlfriend Miss Rada With a Proposal on 'The Breakfast Club'

Love is in the air! If you’re familiar with comedian Michael Blackson , then you know that he has gone through a lot on the relationship front. After several allegations of infidelity from his ex-girlfriend Georgia Reign , fans were convinced that he was determined to live the bachelor lifestyle for the rest of his life. However, it appears that the 48-year-old is ready to settle down.

After announcing his coupledom with Miss Rada , fans were skeptical about their relationship. But, through all the bumps in the road, the two have continued to stay committed to one another. And now that Michael has officially proposed, fans are excited to learn more about the beauty. Read on to get the lowdown on Miss Rada.

Michael Blackson proposed to Miss Rada on ‘The Breakfast Club’ on July 22, 2021.

In case you didn’t know, you can always count on Michael Blackson to come through with jokes and talk about new projects during his interviews. And while his July 22, 2021, interview with The Breakfast Club followed suit at first, the comedian then hit everyone with a big surprise.

As he spoke with Charlamagne tha God, DJ Envy, and Angela Yee, the Coming to America 2 star gushed about how much he loves Miss Rada. Michael ended up inviting her into the interview while asking the hosts if they'd ever met her.

Once she stepped into the studio, Charlamagne tha God teased the possibility of a proposal. “He said he’s going to marry you. … He said he wants to get married, Rada!" the host said.

Michael tried to play coy and Rada questioned him about it. “You told me that the other day!” she said to Michael. “Are you going back on it now?” Then, Michael started to dig in his bag and pulled out a box with an engagement ring. As the hosts and the studio erupted in screams, Michael got down on one knee.

