Why Did Bambi and Lil' Scrappy Get Divorced? The 'LHHATL' Stars Have Shared Their Sides Scrappy and Bambi started dating — and divorced — while filming 'Love & Hip Hop Atlanta.' By Elizabeth Randolph Published Jul. 29 2024, 6:21 p.m. ET

Any Love & Hip Hop fan, or at least a casual viewer, knows that the MTV reality show shows viewers the good, the bad, and the full-out dramatic sides of romantic relationships. Throughout its run, many LHH couples have come and gone, and few of the fallen couples have ended silently or without social media fodder.

In 2023, Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta stars Bambi, real name Adiz Benson, and Lil' Scrappy, real name Darryl Kevin Richardson, shocked their loyal fans when they announced they were getting divorced. Since then, they've had several fallouts that they've discussed on social media and the show. In 2024, the exes are seemingly working on their co-parenting relationship, which is a silver lining in a tumultuous split.

Why did 'Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta' stars Scrappy and Bambi get divorced?

Scrappy and Bambi started dating in 2014, during Season 3 of LHHATL. At the time, Scrappy had broken up with Erica Dixon after nine years together and a daughter, Emani. They got engaged in 2016 and were married the following year. They welcomed three children during their marriage: son Breland and daughters Xylo and Cali.

Scrappy and Bambi's marriage and parenting challenges often came up while they were on LHHATL. In November 2022, ahead of the show's tenth season, Bambi filed for divorce from Scrappy after five years. The divorce was finalized in June 2023. After their divorce, Bambi and Scrappy shared what led to their divorce in separate interviews. In September 2023, Bambi stated that Scrap's infidelity, paired with her feeling as if she had to "coddle" her ex-husband, led to the end of their marriage.

"The final straw was him cheating and the person that it was with, it was an ex,” she explained on Amanda Seales' Small Doses Podcast. “But we did have some issues going on already.”

Scrappy shared his side of the split in an interview on Carlos King's podcast, Reality With the King. The "No Problem" rapper said his and Bambi's issues stemmed from her jealousy, as he claimed Bambi would get upset about him being in the studio or the same city as his exes. He claimed the final straw was when he discovered his ex-wife's private thoughts about their marriage after reading her diary, which he admitted was some "some b---h s--t to do on my end," though what he saw was still hurtful.

"When you can go and read somebody’s thoughts about you and they’re not there to stop you from reading, you can, you get, you like, ‘Wow, Bro. For real?" he told Carlos King. "That’s How you feel about me?' You can’t really tell them you read it because you ain’t supposed to be reading it.”

Bambi and Scrappy said they're "co-existing" and raising their children together following their divorce.

Bambi and Scrappy's divorce resulted in them arguing online over multiple issues, including their co-parenting agreement for their three kids. In June 2023, the exes agreed to split joint custody of their kids and have gone to court several times, including in April 2024 when Bambi took Scrappy back to court for reportedly violating their divorce settlement.

According to RadarOnline's court documents, Bambi claimed Scrappy allowed his "significant other" to post photos of their kids, something they reportedly agreed was a no-no. The motion came after Scrappy started dating Erica earlier that year. The case remains ongoing.

While Bambi and Scrappy haven't always seen eye to eye, they're seemingly in a better place now. In July 2024, they posted a video on Instagram, which The Shade Room obtained. When asked if their show broke them up, the exes confirmed their divorce is 100 percent real.

Bambi also said that, although they're working on their co-parenting relationship, they're currently "co-existing" since LHHATL's execs reportedly require that they live in Atlanta. However, Mona Scott-Young and co. have yet to confirm that the exes must live together or hang out without their kiddos.