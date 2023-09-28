Home > Television > Reality TV > Love & Hip Hop Erica Mena Probably Has Good Reason for Keeping Her Family Away From the Spotlight Erica Mena previously starred on 'Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta.' Before she was fired from the show, she kept her three siblings and parents private. By Elizabeth Randolph Sep. 28 2023, Published 1:54 p.m. ET

The Gist: Erica Mena starred on the 'Love & Hip-Hop' franchise for over a decade and has shared several aspects of her life.

Before being fired from the show amid her racial slur against her co-star, Spice, Erica kept her siblings and parents to herself.

The reality star's family has been on fans' minds since her controversy.

Article continues below advertisement

However, as of September 2023, Erica’s latest controversy has kept her away from her planned projects, as she’s no longer on LHHATL or other projects she had down the pipeline in 2023. Despite Erica being away from the spotlight these days, those who love her, and even more who love to hate her, are still fascinated with her personal life. Does Erica Mena have siblings? What about her parents? If any of those questions have ever crossed your mind, we’ve got you covered below!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty Images

Erica Mena reportedly has three siblings — Edwin, Milani, and Lisa Mena.

On Love & Hip-Hop, it’s pretty hard to keep any facet of your personal life to yourself. Nonetheless, even a cast member as visible as Erica has managed to keep a few things away from the show.

Article continues below advertisement

According to multiple sources, Erica, born on Nov. 8, 1987, in the Bronx, New York, has three siblings named Edwin Mena, Jr., Milani Mena, and Lisa Mena.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

Unfortunately, not much else is known about Erica’s siblings. However, per Wealthy Peeps, her sister Lisa played an active role in raising Erica and was reportedly a second mom to the Picture Me Dead actor during her childhood. Erica has never mentioned her siblings and doesn’t post them on her social media accounts, which have over 7 million followers.

Even though Erica isn’t as open with showing her siblings to the world, fans have seen her children — King Javien Conde, who she shares with Raul Conde, and her youngest two with ex-husband Safaree Samuels — Legend Brian Samuels, and Safire Majesty Samuels.

Article continues below advertisement

Who are Erica Mena’s parents?

Like her siblings, Erica doesn’t disclose much information about her parents to her fans. However, Love & Hip-Hop fans may recall Erica’s mother, Sonia Mena, appearing in a few scenes of her time in New York as they discussed Erica’s rough childhood and getting their relationship back on track.

Article continues below advertisement

Although Erica has shown glimpses of Sonia, she’s opted to show less of her father, Brian Mena. But in September 2023, Sonia and Brian found themselves entangled in their daughter’s professional life as social media commentators openly discussed Erica’s identity following her public racial slur that cost her her job.

Article continues below advertisement

During a Season 11 episode of Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta, Erica called Jamaican musician and actor Spice a “blue monkey” amid a heated argument in which Spice told Erica her son hates her.

The clip soon went viral on social media, with many users stating Erica had no right to call Spice the slur, especially since Erica has Black children with Safaree. Several users also noted that Erica identifies as “Afro Latina” yet took a horrendous dig at Spice.