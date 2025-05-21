Signs Suggest That Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson Might Actually Be Engaged There are signs suggesting they are. By Joseph Allen Updated May 21 2025, 3:14 p.m. ET Source: Mega

After decades of football excellence, Bill Belichick is now making headlines for reasons that don't have much to do with coaching expertise. Conversation has been swirling for months about his relationship with Jordon Hudson, a much younger woman who could quite easily be his granddaughter.

Now, rumors suggest that Bill and Jordon are making it official, and that the two of them are engaged. There are several signs that suggest this might be the case, but many people want to know whether it's actually true. Here's what we know.



Are Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson engaged?

According to a story in The New York Times, Jordon has told at least one person that she is engaged to the 73-year-old football coach. Later that day, news broke that Bill's boat, VIII Rings had been updated to read I+VIII Rings, suggesting that Bill now has a ninth ring. Given that he hasn't won any football championships lately, many people that extra ring is one that he's wearing because of an upcoming marriage.

The two reportedly first met on a JetBlue flight from Boston to West Palm Beach, Fla., but waited several years before making their relationship public, which makes sense given the substantial age gap between them. Their relationship has been the focal point of a recent book tour that the coach has been on to promote his new book, The Art of Winning.

That was particularly true during an interview that the couple sat for together on CBS News in which they were asked how they met, and Jordon said, “We’re not talking about this," leading to a viral and awkward moment. Bill, who is set to start coaching the UNC football team in the fall, was well known during his time in New England for keeping all of his energy and focus on the field.

Bill Belichick the year his fiancée was born pic.twitter.com/cVmAFoWPhM — Bootleg Fantasy Football (@BootlegFantasy) May 20, 2025

His UNC tenure is starting on a very different note, and one that suggests that football may not be the only thing on his mind. In February, a local podcast suggested that Jordon had been banned from UNC facilities, although the school refuted that claim. "While Jordon Hudson is not an employee at the University or Carolina Athletics, she is welcome to the Carolina Football facilities," the school said, according to People.

While they have not officially announced their engagement yet, all signs are suggesting that the two of them are preparing to get married. Bill was married to Debby Clarke Belichick for almost 30 years from 1977 to 2006, and the two of them have three children together.