Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson's Relationship Timeline Raises Some Major Questions Their nearly-50-year age gap isn't the only thing raising eyebrows about this duo.

North Carolina Tarheels coach Bill Belichick has been a staple in the football world for decades. As a highly decorated coach with a winning record, he's constantly making headlines for reasons both good and controversial.

But its his relationship with his girlfriend Jordon Hudson that seems to be drawing the most attention to Bill, rather than his career successes. So what do we know about Jordon? Here's a peek at their relationship timeline and the questions it has raised among worried fans.



Bill Belichick and Jodron Hudson met in 2021.

Jordon and Bill have an eye-popping 48-year age gap, which has raised many questions for fans, including: How did their relationship start? Unfortunately, Jordon has made that information nearly impossible to sus out. In a 2025 interview with CBS Sports, she cut the interviewer short after he asked Bill how he and Jordon started dating.

Yet she quickly shared a video showing their apparent meet-cute moment back in 2021. According to US Weekly, TMZ reported that they met on an airplane while she was a college student. She then asked him to sign a textbook, which she displayed in the video shared to social media. So why was she so determined to hide the origins of their relationship in the 2025 interview? It's unclear, but fans took note.

They were spotted together in 2023.

Either way, we do know that they ostensibly met for the first time in 2021. US Weekly reports that they were spotted out and about traveling together a few times in 2023.

In 2024, public jokes about their relationship surfaced.

Then in 2024, during The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady, the outlet notes that Bill and Jordon's age difference was brought up a few times. During the Netflix program, former Patriot Rob Gronkowsky joked, "Coach, you used to talk about Foxborough High School when we sucked. But now I know why you were so obsessed with Foxborough High School: You were scouting your new girlfriend!”

A few months later, reports circulated that the two had been together for some time, possibly as long as a few years. The general consensus was that they had been a couple for at least a year.

In September 2024, Jordon shouted him out on Instagram as he joined the social media platform for the first time. She posted an image of herself and the former Patriots coach petting some rams, captioning it, "This is my formal petition for @BillBelichick to change his handle to @ BillyGoat !! Welcome to the ‘Gram, Billy!!!!"

Over the next few months, Jordon shared numerous images and stories of herself with Bill on Instagram. Despite the fact that her comment sections were filled with critical comments about her looks and their age gap, she seemed to ignore the haters and focus on immortalizing their relationship for the world.

To cap off 2024, per US Weekly, she shared a story of herself and Bill sharing a midnight kiss on New Year's Eve, captioning it, "Nothing changed for us in 2024 except for ‘public knowledge,’ yet, somehow everything has changed. 4th calendar year; Going strong. I can’t wait to take punches for you in 2025."

In 2025, Jordan became the center of some controversy.

The comment about taking punches for Bill seemed prophetic, if the CBS interview was anything to go by. Focus on their relationship and her behavior intensified in 2025. According to reports by the New York Post and others, her over-involvement in Bill's career has raised some eyebrows.

Sources told TMZ that Jordon was very disruptive during his CBS interview, and seems to have taken the reins in their relationship both privately and publicly. It has raised some concern among fans, including Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy (per PageSix), that Bill is the victim of elder abuse.