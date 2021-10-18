What Happened to New England Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick's Face?

During the last few minutes of the Cowboys and Patriots game on Oct. 17, CBS shifted their cameras towards New England's head coach Bill Belichick. The close-ups revealed Bill's facial injuries, including bloody lips and a cut on the bridge of his nose.

The NFL on CBS announcing duo, Jim Nantz and Tony Romo, did not address Bill Belichick's wounds. They were most likely too focused on the intensity of the game to comment on his appearance.