Bill Belichick's Children Have Followed in His Footsteps in the Realm of Sports

Bill Belichick's Children Have Followed in His Footsteps in the Realm of SportsBy Anna Garrison
Apr. 29 2021, Published 11:06 a.m. ET
The head coach of the New England Patriots, Bill Belichick, has been with the team since 2000 when he controversially resigned as head coach of the New York Jets after one day on the job to take over the Patriots. Now, he's led the Patriots to six Super Bowl wins and built a legacy of his own with New England.
But Bill's legacy doesn't just extend to football, and all three of his children have taken an interest in athletics. Here's everything we know about them.
Some of Bill Belichick's children have joined him to work for the New England Patriots.
Bill has three children: Amanda, Stephen, and Brian. Bill's first wife, Debby Clarke Belichick, is a businesswoman. The pair allegedly split in 2004 but officially divorced in 2006. At the time, Bill was reportedly accused of having a relationship with former New York Giants receptionist Sharon Shenocca.
Since 2007, Bill has been in a relationship with Linda Holliday, currently the Executive Director for the Bill Belicheck Foundation. The foundation, according to its website, serves to "provide coaching, mentorship, and financial support to individuals, communities, and organizations. Focusing on football and lacrosse, its mission is to bring the values of the Belichick family — a love of sports, coaching, and team building — to the athletic leaders of tomorrow."
Amanda Belichick is currently the women's lacrosse coach at Holy Cross in Worcester, Mass. Stephen and Brian have both been working with the New England Patriots.
Stephen was formerly the safeties coach for the Patriots and is currently the outside linebackers coach. He was hired by the Patriots in 2012, and his younger brother Brian was also hired by the organization. Brian is currently the safeties coach for the Patriots.
Bill Belichick is well known for his football coaching, but he was also offered the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
In January 2021, it was reported by Politico that former President Donald Trump planned to offer Bill the Presidential Medal of Freedom. In a statement to the Washington Post the next day, Bill declined the offer, saying, "Recently, I was offered the opportunity to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom, which I was flattered by out of respect for what the honor represents and admiration for prior recipients."
Bill continued, "Subsequently, the tragic events of last week occurred and the decision has been made not to move forward with the award. Above all, I am an American citizen with great reverence for our nation’s values, freedom, and democracy." Here, Bill was most likely referring to the Capitol riots. He also mentioned standing with his players, with whom he had conversations about social justice in 2020.
The Patriots have racked up many wins in the years since Bill was instated as head coach, and his children getting involved in the team has only helped improve their odds.
