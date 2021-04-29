Bill Belichick's Children Have Followed in His Footsteps in the Realm of Sports

In January 2021, it was reported by Politico that former President Donald Trump planned to offer Bill the Presidential Medal of Freedom. In a statement to the Washington Post the next day, Bill declined the offer, saying, "Recently, I was offered the opportunity to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom, which I was flattered by out of respect for what the honor represents and admiration for prior recipients."

Bill continued, "Subsequently, the tragic events of last week occurred and the decision has been made not to move forward with the award. Above all, I am an American citizen with great reverence for our nation’s values, freedom, and democracy." Here, Bill was most likely referring to the Capitol riots . He also mentioned standing with his players, with whom he had conversations about social justice in 2020.

The Patriots have racked up many wins in the years since Bill was instated as head coach, and his children getting involved in the team has only helped improve their odds.

You can watch the Patriots NFL Draft primer starting Thursday, April 29, 2021, at 8 p.m. EST on ABC, ESPN, and the NFL Network.