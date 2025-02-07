Inside the First Meeting That Sparked Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson's Love Story Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson have been dating since 2023. By Allison DeGrushe Published Feb. 7 2025, 10:32 a.m. ET Source: Instagram / @jordon_isabella

Although he's best known for his illustrious career as one of the greatest NFL coaches, Bill Belichick's life off the football field is just as fascinating. The legendary coach was married to his ex-wife, Debby Clarke, for 29 years before they split in 2006.

Just a year later, in 2007, the eight-time Super Bowl champion entered a relationship with Linda Holliday, the executive director of the Bill Belichick Foundation. They were together until 2023, when they decided to go their separate ways. Since then, Bill has been dating 24-something former cheerleader Jordon Hudson. Here's everything you need to know about Bill Belichick's personal life, including how he met his current girlfriend.

How did Bill Belichick meet his girlfriend?

In June 2024, TMZ shared a photo of Bill Belichick and his now-girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, taken when they first met. The couple reportedly first crossed paths in February 2021 on a flight from the Boston area to Florida, where they were seated next to each other.

According to a source, during the flight, Bill leaned in and asked Jordon about a college assignment she was working on at the time. The two struck up a conversation about her Deductive Logic textbook, which went so well that Bill ended up signing the inside cover. "Thanks for giving me a course on logic!" the former New England Patriots coach wrote, per a picture obtained by the outlet.

The pair exchanged contact information — likely phone numbers — and stayed in touch after the flight. After Bill split from his longtime girlfriend Linda Holliday, things between him and Jordon turned romantic. Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson have a 48-year age gap — he's 72, while she's 24.

Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson's significant age gap has faced criticism.

For those unaware, Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson have a 48-year age gap — he's 72, while she's 24. While it's a massive difference, you can't help who you love sometimes! The couple has faced their fair share of criticism over their age difference, but it's also become the punchline of many jokes. In fact, it was a running joke during Netflix's The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady.

Former Patriots tight end Rob "Gronk" Gronkowski joked, "Coach, you used to talk about Foxborough High School when we sucked. But now I know why you were so obsessed with Foxborough High School: You were scouting your new girlfriend!" The brutal joke got a few laughs, even from Bill himself.

Tom Brady also joined in on the fun, referencing leaked security footage of Bill sneaking out of Jordon's house early in the morning — without a shirt on. "When somebody asked me which ring was my favorite, I used to say, 'The next one,'" the former quarterback said. "Now that I'm retired, my favorite is that Ring camera that caught Coach Belichick slinking out of that poor girl's house at 6 a.m. a few months ago."