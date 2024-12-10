Why Is Tom Brady Selling His Watches? A Legacy Shared Through Timepieces "Where you put your energy is a direct reflection of your values." By Trisha Faulkner Published Dec. 10 2024, 1:41 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Tom Brady, widely regarded as the greatest quarterback in NFL history, has embarked on a unique venture that combines his passion for football and his impressive timepiece collection. Known for his meticulous approach both on and off the field, Tom recently announced an auction of over 40 items of memorabilia, including many watches from his personal collection. The event, organized in collaboration with Sotheby’s, has left fans and collectors eager to learn more. Why is Tom Brady selling his watches, though?

This unexpected move raises questions about the next chapter for the seven-time Super Bowl champion. While details of the auction are making headlines, Tom remains reflective about the legacy he hopes to share through this endeavor.

Why is Tom Brady selling his watches now?

The auction, titled "The GOAT Collection: Watches and Treasures from Tom Brady," includes iconic items from Tom’s life and career. Among the standout pieces is a custom Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Flying Tourbillon, which Tom wore during his Netflix special The Roast of Tom Brady. Other highlights include a Richard Mille 35-03 "Baby Nadal" and a Patek Philippe Nautilus Chronograph.

In a statement about the sale, Tom explained, “As you get older, you understand that time is everything. Where you put your energy is a direct reflection of your values.” He acknowledged that deciding which items to part with wasn’t easy, noting that some pieces, like his Super Bowl LI jersey, will remain with him forever.

NFL fans have their own thoughts on the motivation behind the auction.

Despite Tom’s reflections, some NFL fans aren’t convinced that the auction is about sharing his legacy. On platforms like Reddit, discussions have emerged questioning the real reason behind the sale. “This is strange,” one fan commented. “He’s made hundreds of millions of dollars and just signed a new TV deal for $375 million.” Another remarked, “His $350 million Fox TV deal isn’t enough, I guess.”

Some speculated that Tom might be selling the items to fund a major investment. Others theorized that he might simply have duplicates of the watches in the auction. So, he isn't really losing anything by selling them. Given Tom’s estimated net worth of around $300 million and his lucrative post-retirement ventures, it seems unlikely that the auction is financially motivated. Instead, his comments about time and values suggest a deeper, more personal reason for auctioning some of his prized possessions.

His collection also showcases his career highlights.

In addition to the watches, the auction features a variety of items that represent pivotal moments in Tom’s NFL career. These include his final game-worn University of Michigan jersey and the shirt he wore during the 2000 NFL Combine 40-yard dash. Each item offers fans a tangible connection to the story of his rise from a sixth-round draft pick to the most celebrated quarterback in league history.

The watches themselves also carry significant meaning, reflecting not just Tom’s appreciation for fine craftsmanship but moments in his personal and professional life. By sharing these pieces, Tom gives collectors and fans an opportunity to own a slice of his remarkable journey.

Reflecting on this new chapter, Tom expressed his evolving perspective since retiring from the NFL. “I’ve been so fortunate to have such an amazing journey in my career, and these watches and collectibles really capture those unforgettable moments and all the hard work behind them,” he said.