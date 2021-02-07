Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes Were Both Drafted by the MLB Before Their NFL Glory

Tom was a catcher for the baseball team at Junipero Serra High School in San Mateo, Calif., when the Montreal Expos picked him in the 18th round of the 1995 MLB draft as the 507th pick overall, as MLB.com’s Cut4 reported in 2019.

He had made a name for himself at Junipero Serra, helping the baseball team clinch the CCS Baseball Championship. And he once hit a home run in which the ball hit a school bus parked outside the field and woke up the bus driver.