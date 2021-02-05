6 Super Bowl 55 Drinking Games That Will Definitely Get You Lit

It’s the time that all football fans have been waiting for: Super Bowl 55! And while the festivities are looking a bit different this year — due to COVID-19 and social distancing rules — that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy the game with some liquor. After all, drinking is a key part of many Super Bowl celebrations.

That said, whether you plan to enjoy the game alone or are hosting a family-only Super Bowl party, there are plenty of drinking games that will make the celebration even more fun. From drinking every time a team makes a touchdown to taking a sip every time a car or beer commercial airs, here are a few ideas to make your Super Bowl experience memorable.

Super Bowl drinking games to play by your lonesome.

There's no harm in playing it safe and celebrating the Super Bowl by yourself. That said, you don't need to be surrounded by a gang of your friends to get lit in the comfort of your home.

Touchdown Cup One of the best ways to get lit while being able to pace yourself is with this game. Since it can take some time for each team to score a touchdown, you won't have to worry about getting too lit before the game finishes. And it's pretty easy to follow! Once any team scores a touchdown, you can opt to drink a full cup, or you can switch things up with a shot of your favorite liquor.

Commercial Drink One of the best parts about the Super Bowl is the cool commercials. And while you can always count on the fact that there will be a liquor or car commercial, you can totally make a game out of it. The rules are pretty simple. All you have to do is take a swig once a car, truck, or liquor commercial airs. That's all there is to it! You can opt for one category or take things up a notch with various categories.

