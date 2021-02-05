6 Super Bowl 55 Drinking Games That Will Definitely Get You Lit

6 Super Bowl 55 Drinking Games That Will Definitely Get You LitBy Tatayana Yomary
Feb. 5 2021, Published 1:54 p.m. ET
It’s the time that all football fans have been waiting for: Super Bowl 55! And while the festivities are looking a bit different this year — due to COVID-19 and social distancing rules — that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy the game with some liquor. After all, drinking is a key part of many Super Bowl celebrations.
That said, whether you plan to enjoy the game alone or are hosting a family-only Super Bowl party, there are plenty of drinking games that will make the celebration even more fun. From drinking every time a team makes a touchdown to taking a sip every time a car or beer commercial airs, here are a few ideas to make your Super Bowl experience memorable.
Super Bowl drinking games to play by your lonesome.
There's no harm in playing it safe and celebrating the Super Bowl by yourself. That said, you don't need to be surrounded by a gang of your friends to get lit in the comfort of your home.
Touchdown Cup
One of the best ways to get lit while being able to pace yourself is with this game. Since it can take some time for each team to score a touchdown, you won't have to worry about getting too lit before the game finishes.
And it's pretty easy to follow! Once any team scores a touchdown, you can opt to drink a full cup, or you can switch things up with a shot of your favorite liquor.
Commercial Drink
One of the best parts about the Super Bowl is the cool commercials. And while you can always count on the fact that there will be a liquor or car commercial, you can totally make a game out of it.
The rules are pretty simple. All you have to do is take a swig once a car, truck, or liquor commercial airs. That's all there is to it! You can opt for one category or take things up a notch with various categories.
Asking our followers for Super Bowl Drinking Games be like:— The Slumpbuster (@SlumpBusterPod) February 5, 2021
“Take a shot every time they mention Brady’s age.”#SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/J2fNlJZLUH
Take a Sip
Another great drinking game to enjoy alone is to simply take a sip. While there are going to be plenty of exciting moments happening during the game, you can bet that the commenters will bring up Tom Brady's age. And fans are also predicting that it will happen.
So every time Tom's age is mentioned, that's your cue to take a sip.
Super Bowl drinking games for a small group.
If you prefer to celebrate the Super Bowl with close friends and family, all power to you! Of course, it's best to do so from a distance or only quarantine with them to stay safe. That said, there are plenty of games that will surely help you and your gang have a great time.
Squares
If you love the idea of betting on your favorite team, then this traditional game will be a real treat. All you have to do is set up a grid of 10 squares and let everyone who’s playing pick an equal amount of squares. Then, assign a team to the columns and a team to the rows and randomly assign numbers zero to nine to each column and row.
Once each quarter ends, the winner will have to drink.
Take a shot, two, and three
Since this game marks Tom Brady's tenth Super Bowl appearance, you can bet that the commentators will mention this fact often. So a great way to add this to your drinking benefit is with this game.
Take one shot on the first mention of Tom's Super Bowl appearance, then take two the second time, and three shots on the third mention. You can guarantee that this game will get interesting very quickly.
Football Toss
If you and your family love to compete with one another, a few rounds of football toss will definitely add to the fun. Simply gather a few mini footballs and a small bucket. The goal is to throw the mini footballs into the bucket — at a reasonable distance, of course.
Split up everyone participating into teams. Whichever team throws all of the footballs into the bucket wins. The losers have to drink!
Keep in mind, the goal is to have fun Super Bowl weekend and drink responsibly. And whether you're kicking it solo or spending time with family, those rules should remain in place.
Watch the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS.