Want to Sound Like a Football Expert Before the Super Bowl? Here's Our Handy Guide

When a team has possession of the football, they have four chances (downs) to advance the ball. If they advance the ball 10 yards or more on any of those four downs, the count restarts, and they go back to a first down. If they don't make it to 10 yards after four attempts, the other team gets the ball. Then they get their chance to advance!

Extra note: The team possessing the ball has a chance to punt the ball on their fourth down.