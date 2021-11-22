Why do quarterbacks lift their leg before the snap?

If you've ever watched an NFL game, then you've witnessed the quarterback lifting their leg off the ground. It's very brief; you might even miss it sometimes because of how fast it happens. The Los Angeles Times spoke with former Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Phillip Rivers about the movement.

"It’s a snap-count thing when you’re on the road, and teams do it different ways. Some teams have the guard look back, so when you lift your leg, the guard taps the center to say, 'Let’s go,'" he explained.