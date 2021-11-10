What Does It Mean to Clear Waivers in the NFL? Here's a Refresher on League Rules

The Browns EVP of Football Operations and General Manager (Andrew Berry) stated , "After careful consideration, internal discussions, and conversations with Odell and his representation, we've determined that it is in the best interest of all parties involved that Odell no longer play for the Cleveland Browns."

He continued, "We appreciate all his efforts and contributions while in Cleveland, but we've just reached a point where it is best that we move forward as a team without Odell. We are finalizing the process of granting Odell his release, and we wish him well as he continues his career."

Per CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora, OBJ officially cleared waivers on Tuesday, Nov. 9. Where he ends up, we don't know.

However, what we do know is we have to refresh ourselves about what the NFL means by clearing waivers. So, what does it mean to clear waivers in the NFL? Keep reading to find out!