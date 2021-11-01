Atlanta Falcons’ Calvin Ridley Is Dealing With a “Personal Matter” — What Happened?

In Week 4, Calvin didn’t make the trip to London for the game against the Jets. The team announced he’d be absent and also clarified that he had their full support. “We are in support of Calvin during this time and will respect his privacy on the matter,” the official statement read. The Falcons went on to win that game, although they lost against the Panthers in Week 8.

Some of Calvin’s purported fans have taken to social media to complain about his absence, particularly in light of how that absence may affect their Fantasy Football scores. While losing points — both on the field and in a Fantasy league — may be frustrating, that’s obviously not what’s most important to Calvin, his team, and to the people who support him.

To the people complaining about their fantasy teams under this tweet shows exactly why people such as Cavin Ridley don’t ever bring their personal issues to light. Be better.

Regardless of what Calvin is dealing with off the field, many are applauding him for taking time away from football to focus on his mental health. The football season can be grueling even for someone in peak physical and mental condition, so taking a break every now and again can be beneficial to just about everyone. Calvin seems to understand this as well — he said that taking this time to focus on his mental health will “help [him] be the best version of [himself] both now and in the future.”

We wish Calvin the best and commend him for making his well-being a top priority.