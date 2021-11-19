The Detroit Lions Take the Football Field Every Thanksgiving Day — Here's Why

The Detroit Lions Take the Football Field Every Thanksgiving Day — Here's WhyBy Allison DeGrushe
Nov. 19 2021, Published 5:20 p.m. ET
Since the NFL's formation in 1920, the league has played games on Thanksgiving Day. For the last 87 years, one team in particular has kept up with the tradition — the Detroit Lions.
This Thanksgiving proves no different, as the Lions host the Chicago Bears at Ford Field for a 12:30 p.m. EST match-up. Hopefully, they can pick up their first win of the 2021-2022 season!
With a tradition almost as old as the National Football League itself, you must be thinking there's a valid reason behind it. So, why do the Lions always play on Thanksgiving? Keep reading to find out!
Why do the Detroit Lions always play on Thanksgiving Day?
Gear up because this is going to be an intriguing history lesson. In 1934, the Detroit Lions began their Thanksgiving Day tradition. At the time, the team's owner, George A. Richards, noticed that they weren't drawing in enough of a crowd. So, the executive put his marketing skills to the test and decided to host a Thanksgiving game.
Thankfully, the concept was a huge hit. The Lions sold out their stadium and even had to turn people away at the gates. Even though the Lions lost that year to the Chicago Bears, it didn't matter — a new and exciting tradition came out of it.
Some fans are psyched about watching their team play every Thanksgiving, but others, not so much. If you aren't aware of the Detroit Lion's record on Thanksgiving, we will catch you up.
What is the Detroit Lions win/loss record on Thanksgiving Day?
Since their first Thanksgiving Day game in 1934, the Lions have a record of 37 wins, 44 losses, and two ties. In their first five years, the Lions faced off against the Bears. Detroit earned three wins (1935, 1936, and 1938) and two losses (1934 and 1937).
The Lions didn't play a Thanksgiving Day game again until 1945 due to World War II. The Lions we all know and love to dislike arrived because they lost five games straight from 1945 to 1949.
In the 1950s, the Lions secured eight wins and two losses, which gave fans confidence that their team might not be as bad as they thought. Unfortunately, that confident feeling vanished once the Lions only obtained two wins in the '60s. Yikes!
It just continues to get worse; the club fell short nine consecutive years in the 21st century (2004-2012). We don't want to set off any Detroit Lions fans because reliving this must be painful, so we'll stop there.
Are the Detroit Lions playing on Thanksgiving Day 2021?
This Thanksgiving proves no different, as the Lions host the Chicago Bears at Ford Field for a 12:30 p.m. EST match-up. You can watch the game on FOX or the NFL Network.
Hopefully, the Lions can pick up their first win of the 2021-2022 season, but we doubt that will happen. But, if it does, it'll be a Thanksgiving miracle!