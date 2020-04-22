Rob Gronkowski Has Been Dating Former Patriots Cheerleader Camille Kostek Since 2015

After Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski retired from the NFL following the 2018 season, he had a series of unique post-football career moves. From being an analyst on Fox Sports to co-hosting Fox's New Year's Eve with Steve Harvey to competing on Season 3 of The Masked Singer as the White Tiger, Rob has taken a unique path.

In perhaps his most unexpected career move, Rob announced that he was coming out of his football retirement to join Patriots quarterback Tom Brady on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The two were a dynamic duo on the Patriots for the eight years they played together, and many fans are excited to see what will happen in the 2020 season.

Who is Rob Gronkowski dating? He's been in a long-term relationship with Camille Kostek since 2015. Find out how they met and who she is below.

Now that Rob is journeying down South to play again, will he be joined by a special someone?

Who is Rob Gronkowski dating?

In his early days in the NFL, Rob was known for his partying lifestyle and for his penchant for flirting during interviews. But, in 2015, he began dating Camille Kostek, who had been a cheerleader for the New England Patriots. The two only struck up a relationship after she left the franchise (and cheerleading) behind.

Camille confirmed in a 2018 interview with Fox News that the Patriots players were barred from having any relationships with the cheerleaders. "It's completely frowned upon. When you make the team, you're completely two separate entities," Camille told the outlet. "Although you're a Patriots cheerleader, you are not one team. As cheerleaders, we would be removed, cut from the team. It's not allowed."

"We first got in touch once I resigned from the team," she continued. "I always knew who he was before I was even a cheerleader. I knew who he was on the roster. I just never paid any mind. Once I resigned is when we finally met." Though Rob assured the public that he was single in early 2015, the two went public with their romance by the fall. Camille posted photos with her NFL beau in the fall of 2015, and their first public appearance together was at the 2016 Kids' Choice Sports Awards.