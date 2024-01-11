Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports > NFL Bill Belichick Has One of the Largest Net Worths of Any NFL Head Coach Bill Belichick is out as the head coach of the New England Patriots, but what is his net worth following 24 seasons with the team? By Joseph Allen Jan. 11 2024, Published 11:27 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Few coaches in the history of the NFL have been more successful than Bill Belichick, who spent 24 seasons as the head coach of the New England Patriots. Now, reports are suggesting that Bill and the Patriots are parting ways following six championships and a hugely successful tenure.

Article continues below advertisement

Following the news that Bill would be leaving the Patriots, many wanted to know more about how much money he had made over the course of his time with the team. Here's everything we know about Bill's net worth at the end of his legendary career with the Patriots.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

What is Bill Belichick's net worth?

Bill reportedly has a net worth of roughly $60 million. He has been coaching the NFL for more than 40 years. Bill led the Patriots to a Super Bowl in only his second season as the team's head coach. He and Tom Brady were undoubtedly the greatest quarterback and head coach combination in the history of the sport. Bill was making roughly $12 million a year as the team's head coach, and he was the highest-paid coach in the NFL.

Bill Belichick NFL Head Coach Net worth: $60 Million Bill Belichick was the head coach of the New England Patriots for 24 years, and led the team to six Super Bowl victories during his tenure with the team. Prior to serving as the team's head coach, Bill had worked in the NFL for the New York Giants, the New York Jets, and the Cleveland Browns, among several other teams. Birthdate: April 16, 1952 Birthplace: Nashville, Tenn. Birth Name: William Stephen Belichick Father: Steve Belichick Mother: Jeannette Belichick Children: Amanda, Stephen, Brian

Article continues below advertisement

Bill is leaving the Patriots after 24 years.

Although it's very possible that Bill will wind up as the head coach of another NFL team, news reports suggest that his tenure as the head coach of the Patriots is over. Bill is walking away from the team as the second winningest head coach in the history of football, with 333 wins, and having tallied more playoff victories than any other head coach, with 31.

Bill Belichick: Forever a Patriot. pic.twitter.com/uCJ1WmMuze — Brian Hines (@iambrianhines) January 11, 2024

Article continues below advertisement

During his time in New England, the team won nine AFC championships, meaning that they competed in nine Super Bowls and ultimately won six of them. The end of Bill's tenure as the team's head coach can be traced back to Tom Brady's departure from the team in 2021. After leaving the team, Tom immediately won a Super Bowl with his new team, while Bill tried to continue the team's success with a series of new quarterbacks.