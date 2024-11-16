Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports At the Age of 62, Former Pro Boxer Evander Holyfield Has Us All Beat — He Looks Great "It's your ear." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Nov. 16 2024, 9:53 a.m. ET Source: Mega

In November 2024, Mike Tyson fought former YouTuber Jake Paul in a live exhibition match on Netflix. But remember when the Hangover star bit off a chunk of fellow boxer Evander Holyfield's ear?

This was the crunch heard 'round the world on a warm Las Vegas night in 1997 during a much-anticipated rematch, reported ESPN. It all went down in the third round and was later dubbed "The Bite Fight." Tyson was fined $3 million and lost his boxing license in Nevada for a year. A few months later, Holyfield became the heavyweight champion of the world and did it sans a whole and complete ear. What is Evander Holyfield up to now? Let's get into it.



Where is Evander Holyfield now? He still working out.

In November 2013, Holyfield and Tyson were part of a Foot Locker advertising campaign wherein the shoe store suggested they could bring anyone together. The spot opens up with Tyson ringing the doorbell of an enormous mansion. When Holyfield answers, Tyson apologizes and hands him a box. "It's your ear," he says while claiming to have kept it in formaldehyde for the past 16 years. It ends with the two of them embracing. No ears were harmed in the making of that commercial.

Holyfield has certainly struggled since his boxing career ended. The Independent reported that as of October 2012, "The Real Deal" was flat broke. This might explain why he chose to do that Foot Locker commercial. Despite making over $400 million during the course of his career, Holyfield lost his money in "the casinos of Las Vegas and Atlantic City, business misadventures, crippling lawsuits, and lavish spending on a lifestyle as much that of a champion philanderer as pugilist."

As of November 2019, Holyfield was living in a two-bedroom apartment while making about $100,000 a month in personal appearances, facts that were revealed during his appearance on CNBC's Back in the Game with Alex Rodriguez. He attended the weigh-ins for Tyson and Paul ahead of their match and when asked who he thought was going to win, Holyfield had an interesting response. He said he knows Tyson is supposed to win but it's a money thing, so you can't be too sure.

Elijah Holyfield, one of Evander Holyfield's 11 children, is going to be a professional wrestler.

Elijah Holyfield is making the move from football to the ring, but it's not a boxing ring. On Nov. 15, 2024, he posted a photo of himself to X (formerly Twitter) with his fellow signees, announcing he joined the WWE’s developmental promotion, NXT. He captioned it with, "The future is looking bright!"