Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports MMA Fighter Francis Ngannou Announced the Death of His 15-Month-Old Son “Too soon to leave but yet he’s gone. My little boy, my mate, my partner Kobe was full of life and joy. Now, he’s laying without life." By Joseph Allen Apr. 30 2024, Published 10:41 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

MMA fighter and professional boxer Francis Ngannou recently took to social media to announce that his 15-month-old son Kobe had died. The news of Kobe's death was undoubtedly shocking for many who have followed Francis's career, and undoubtedly devastating for Francis and his family as well.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

After the announcement, many wanted to learn more about what happened to Kobe that led to such a tragic post. Here's what we know about Francis's son's death.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

What happened to Francis Ngannou's son?

Francis announced Kobe's death in a post on Instagram. “Too soon to leave but yet he’s gone,” he wrote. “My little boy, my mate, my partner Kobe was full of life and joy. Now, he’s laying without life. I shouted his name over and over but he’s not responding. I was my best self next to him and now I have no clue of who I am. Life is so unfair to hit us where it hurts the most."

“How do you deal with such a thing?" he continued. "How can you live with it? Please help me if you have an idea because I really don’t know what to do and how to deal with this.” Francis's post didn't offer any explanation for what had happened to his son, and there haven't been any reports about a potential cause of death. Unless Francis chooses to offer more details, it may be some time before we know more.

Article continues below advertisement

In a separate post on Twitter, Francis asked, “What’s the purpose of life if what we’re fighting tooth and nail to get away from is what finally hit us the hardest!? Why is life so unfair and merciless? Why does life always take what we don’t have? I’m f--king tired.” Those in the comments on both platforms offered their condolences for Francis's loss, but as his posts suggest, he'll likely be grieving for a long time.

Article continues below advertisement

Friends and fans offered their support for Francis.

Francis's manager Marquel Martin weighed in on Twitter to offer his condolences. “I’m so sorry that you and your family are going through this,” he wrote. UFC champion Conor McGregor also offered his thoughts, writing, “I am so sorry to hear of your loss Francis, my prayers are with you and your family at this time."

Francis's trainer Eric Nicksick also offered his support. “You’ve been our rock, our guiding light through thick and thin. Now, as you face this unimaginable loss, please know that we’re here for you, ready to be your support just as you’ve always been for us,” he wrote. Clearly, then, Francis has people around him who are offering him love and support, but this has to be one of the most devastating things he has ever dealt with.