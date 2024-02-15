Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports > UFC Dana White Stormed Off Howie Mandel's Podcast After Less Than a Minute "Thank you for all the kind words, I appreciate it. I am so f--king tired of doing podcasts. I am literally done with them. I am not doing any more podcasts.” By Joseph Allen Feb. 15 2024, Published 9:39 a.m. ET Source: Twitter/@HappyPunch

When you listen to a podcast interview, you tend to assume that it will last for at least a half hour. The host will get to ask a few questions, and the person being interviewed will offer their thoughts. Podcasts are, after all, a medium built for conversation.

During a recent appearance on Howie Mandel's podcast, though, UFC president Dana White walked out of the interview before things even really got started. Now, many are wondering what exactly happened, and why Dana decided to cut the interview short so quickly.

Why did Dana White walk off the podcast?

Before Howie even asked a question, Dana walked off the set. Howie had just wrapped a 30-second introduction for his guest when Dana stood up and said "Thank you for all the kind words, I appreciate it. I am so f--king tired of doing podcasts. I am literally done with them. I am not doing any more podcasts.” Howie, who saw that Dana was walking off set, immediately started a conversation with comedian Ginger Billy without acknowledging what Dana was doing.

While some have speculated that the move could have been concocted to gin up publicity, many have noticed that Dana looked actually upset while he was being introduced. That's in spite of the fact that Howie spent the entire introduction providing Dana with a variety of glowing compliments.

“Dana White, you are an amazing guy," Howie said, seeming genuinely happy that Dana was on the podcast. "I can’t thank you enough for being here. You and Ginger seem to be getting along. You are not only an amazing businessman, you are an inspiration. You are a philosopher — the way you do business, the way you conduct your business and your friendships and media, I’m jealous. Dana, I can’t thank you enough for being here.”

Dana White walked off Howie Mandel’s podcast in the first 30 seconds 😭 pic.twitter.com/JvQKDZKlZj — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) February 14, 2024

Howie Mandel seemed genuinely confused.

Given that Howie's intro featured nothing but compliments, it's unclear what rationale Dana might have for wanting to leave the show. Some have speculated that he took exception to the over-the-top way he was introduced, but others are firmly convinced that he pulled the stunt in order to boost Howie's show. If it was a stunt, it certainly worked, and has made many more people aware of Howie's podcast.

Regardless of his exact reasons for the gesture, what seems abundantly clear is that Dana is going to have plenty to answer for the next time he appears in front of the press. Dana has long had an antagonistic relationship with the media, generally, and it's one he has sought to foster, probably because he sees it as being good for business.