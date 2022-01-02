UFC President Blasts Jake Paul and His Advisor Nakisa Bidarian

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul’s feud with UFC President Dana White rages on, and now, Jake’s advisor Nakisa Bidarian has been dragged into the war of words.

In case you’ve missed the drama, Jake has accused Dana of cocaine use, and Dana has accused Jake of steroid use. According to USA Today’s MMA Junkie, Paul is thinking about retiring from boxing and fighting for the UFC if Dana agrees to his list of demands, including pay increases, revenue sharing, and long-term healthcare for UFC fighters.