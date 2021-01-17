Dana White's to Reveal if Khabib's Actually "Un-Retiring" for Final UFC Bout

There's been a lot of talk surrounding the UFC possibly bringing undefeated lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov back for a final fight. The Dagestani mixed martial artist has arguably the best grappling in the world. His dedication to sport from a young age coupled with his intense personal convictions and clear love for his friends and family have made him one of the most celebrated athletes in the world. Which is why so many people are stoked for Dana White's planned announcement.

But if that's the case, who would his opponent be?

While the details of the meeting are probably not going to be divulged in his announcement, it's safe to say that White is going to reveal Khabib is definitely going to be back. Why else would there be so much hype and theatrics regarding a "Khabib-themed" announcement unless it was to reveal he's got another fight planned in the UFC.

We're only a few hours away until the UFC president will reveal what Khabib's plans in the organization are. There were reports that White held a closed-door meeting with Khabib in Abu Dhabi on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. The following day, Dana then revealed he was going to make an announcement regarding Khabib's decision live on ABC at 8 p.m. EST.

Will the Khabib announcement have anything to do with Conor McGregor? Or Georges St. Pierre?

To understand who Khabib's next MMA opponent will be all boils down to how closely you've been following MMA news. It's widely known and has been often discussed, even by Khabib's own manager Ali Abdelaziz, that Khabib's late father Abdulmanap dreamed of a superfight with Georges St. Pierre. GSP was the fighter to beat in MMA. He was an incredible ambassador for the sport and only has two losses on his record.

Both of these losses, which is worth mentioning, Georges managed to avenge decidedly — and his opponents never scaled to championship levels again. GSP is also a huge PPV draw who never suffered any large-scale public scandals and is a huge proponent for the same martial artist's code that Khabib embraces as well. It would essentially be a battle of "the good guys," but is there a chance of the fight actually happening?

Although GSP came out of retirement to battle Michael Bisping for the Middleweight championship, which was a difficult endeavor for the career-long welterweight, he managed to pull through and secure a "W" against the Brit. Georges said on the mic after his victory that is was tortuous having to eat enough food to maintain enough muscle mass to compete at 185. But what got people really interested is when he said he was always an undersized welterweight.

Comparing Georges to some of the bigger 170-lbers on the roster today, and that would be an accurate statement. So does that mean GSP was planning on cutting some weight and thought that he may be better suited to the 155 lb division? And what other fight would there be for him at 155 except Khabib Nurmagomedov, especially after the Dagestani managed to topple some of the weight class' biggest contenders with relative ease?

However, the UFC's highest grossing pay-per-view of all time was Khabib vs. Conor, a fight that that Dagestani handled for the most part before finally dragging McGregor to the ground and forcing him to tap via neck crank. The animosity between the two men was real. After the fight, Khabib jumped the fence to attack Conor's friend and training partner, jiu-jitsu ace Dillon Danis, who can be seen talking to Khabib.

Then a brawl erupted inside the Octagon, echoing the months of smack talk and violent altercations between Conor and Khabib's camps. While the very mention of Conor's name makes Khabib visibly upset, as Conor's proclivity for trash talk hasn't died down, the Irishman did give his condolences to Khabib's family following Abdulmanap's death. And then there's the fact that Conor has looked pretty deadly as of late.